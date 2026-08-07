'Landman' Season 3 will not return in 2026 after its production schedule moved into next year. Actor James Jordan said filming should begin in September 2026 and continue through the first quarter of 2027. Paramount+ has not announced a premiere date, with the delay ruling out a 2026 release and pushing Season 3 to 2027 at the earliest.

Landman Season 3 Filming Pushed to September 2026

Jordan, who plays petroleum engineer Dale Bradley, shared the update in an interview with Us Weekly published on 29 July. He said production would begin 'sometime in September' and run through the first quarter of 2027. The actor also said Sheridan was writing the season, with ten episodes planned.

Meanwhile, Stephen Kay is expected to return as director, though Paramount+ has not confirmed the full production team or returning cast. The September start marks another shift in the schedule, with Billy Bob Thornton saying during a May podcast appearance that filming would begin at the end of August. Earlier reports had pointed to a May start.

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Those changing dates show that the production timetable remained unsettled for several months. Jordan's comments provide the latest public update, but the studio has not issued a detailed filming schedule. No official reason has been given for the delay, and Jordan said he did not know when the season would premiere, as Paramount+ has not yet confirmed a release schedule.

Why Season 3 Won't Air in 2026

The first two seasons arrived almost exactly one year apart, with Season 1 premiering on 17 November 2024. Season 2 launched on 16 November 2025, and its finale aired on 18 January 2026. That pattern fuelled expectations of a November 2026 return, but filming into early 2027 now removes that possibility.

Kay previously told The Hollywood Reporter that editors would work on episodes during filming, an approach intended to shorten the gap between production and release. Editing during filming could help speed up delivery once cameras stop rolling, though Paramount+ has not confirmed whether Season 3 will arrive in early, mid or late 2027. The streaming service's official page still lists the premiere date as unannounced and says the cast and episode count have not been formally revealed, despite Jordan's comments about a 10-episode season.

Paramount+ Renewed the Drama After Strong Viewing Figures

Paramount+ renewed 'Landman' for a third season on 5 December 2025, with the announcement coming less than three weeks after Season 2 premiered. The platform said the Season 2 opener drew more than 9.2 million views in its first two days, a 262 per cent increase from the Season 1 premiere. The drama follows Tommy Norris, played by Thornton, as he handles disputes within the West Texas oil industry.

Sheridan created the series with Christian Wallace, whose Texas Monthly podcast 'Boomtown' inspired the show. Season 2 ended with major changes to Tommy's role in the oil business, setting up new tensions involving his family and former colleagues. Paramount+ has not released an official synopsis for the next chapter and has also withheld a trailer and confirmed a premiere window.

Until those details arrive, reports naming a specific 2027 release date remain estimates. Jordan's production timeline remains the clearest update available, with filming due to start in September and continue into early 2027. This places the next season outside the show's previous annual release pattern.

For now, fans will have to wait for official word from Paramount+. The streaming service has not announced a premiere window, but production is expected to begin in September.