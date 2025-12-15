Australia narrowly escaped an even greater tragedy after authorities confirmed that the Bondi Beach shooters had planted explosive devices inside a vehicle linked to the attack.

The revelation came as investigators uncovered chilling new details about Sunday's mass shooting, which left at least 15 people dead and dozens more injured during a Hanukkah celebration at one of Sydney's busiest coastal landmarks.

Police said the discovery of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) near the scene indicated the assault was part of a wider plan to inflict mass casualties.

The event, attended by hundreds of worshippers and families, has been declared a terrorist act motivated by antisemitism.

What Happened at Bondi Beach

The attack unfolded at around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, 14 December, as crowds gathered for a Chanukah-by-the-Sea celebration near Bondi Pavilion.

Witnesses said panic erupted when two armed men opened fire, sending people fleeing across Campbell Parade and nearby cafés.

According to police, 15 civilians were killed and more than 40 others were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds and related injuries.

One of the attackers was shot dead at the scene by responding officers, while the second was critically injured and taken into custody.

The area remained sealed off for much of Monday as bomb disposal teams swept through nearby streets and vehicles.

🚨 Here's a full 10 minute video of the terrorist attack that happened today in Bondi beach Australia.



How utterly terrifying pic.twitter.com/KNr8Xo6lRU — Queen Natalie (@TheNorfolkLion) December 14, 2025

Explosives Found in Vehicle

Authorities later confirmed that IEDs had been found inside a car linked to one of the suspects. The Australian Federal Police (AFP) said the explosives were safely removed and neutralised by bomb technicians, preventing what could have been an even larger catastrophe.

'The devices were viable and capable of causing widespread destruction,' an AFP spokesperson told reporters. Investigators believe the car bombs were intended as a second stage of the coordinated attack.

Police Commissioner Karen Webb said officers are examining the devices for evidence of external assistance or foreign material sourcing. Forensic teams are also analysing electronic devices recovered from the suspects' home.

Father and Son Identified as Suspects

Authorities have identified the perpetrators as a father and son from south-west Sydney. The older man was killed at the scene after refusing police orders to surrender, while his 24-year-old son remains under police guard in hospital.

Investigators are probing whether the pair were motivated by extremist ideologies and are reviewing their online activity and recent travel history.

The AFP has confirmed that both men were Australian citizens with no prior convictions for violent offences.

Government and Law Enforcement Response

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the attack as 'an act of evil beyond comprehension' and said the government would strengthen anti-terror measures. He praised the emergency response teams and ordinary citizens who intervened to save lives.

My statement on the Bondi shooting attack. pic.twitter.com/LRAbMpcUEm — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) December 14, 2025

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns also announced an urgent review of firearm and explosives laws, saying, 'We must ensure this can never happen again.'

Police presence has since been increased across major public areas and places of worship nationwide.

Acts of Heroism and Community Solidarity

Amid the chaos, bystander Ahmed al Ahmed tackled one of the gunmen, helping officers subdue the attacker. His actions have been credited with saving numerous lives. The man remains in hospital after undergoing surgery and has received an outpouring of public support.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of terror and confusion as families and children ran for safety. Nearby residents sheltered strangers inside their homes as police secured the area.

Across Sydney and beyond, vigils have been held for the victims, while leaders from Jewish and Muslim communities jointly called for peace and solidarity.

Australia's Deadliest Attack in Decades

The Bondi Beach tragedy is now the deadliest mass shooting in Australia since the 1996 Port Arthur massacre.

It has reignited debate about extremism and community security, as investigators continue to determine how the attackers planned their assault and obtained the weapons and explosives used.

Officials have confirmed that Australia's national security alert remains under review as the investigation expands to trace the bomb materials and digital communications linked to the suspects.