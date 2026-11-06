Russell Brand spent his first night in custody 'petrified' after being convicted of rape and sexual assault by a jury at Southwark Crown Court, according to a report. The 51-year-old comedian was remanded on Thursday and is due to be sentenced on Monday, 9 November.

The Sun reported that Brand was taken to a London prison, although the specific establishment has not been independently confirmed. IBTimes UK has not verified this.

Russell Brand's Reported First Night

According to The Sun, Brand underwent a strip-search on arrival before being issued prison clothing and a first-night pack containing basic toiletries and food.

His first meal was reportedly a microwave meal, described by the newspaper as 'inedible'. He was also reportedly allowed one three-minute telephone call.

'The first night for anyone in a jail is really daunting, and Brand was petrified,' an unnamed source told The Sun. 'All his cockiness will disappear as he takes in his new surroundings.'

The newspaper said he was being monitored by officers and initially kept apart from other inmates. The Prison Service has not confirmed the report.

What the Jury Decided

The jury found Brand guilty on four of seven counts after a four-week trial. The rape conviction related to an incident in 2009 at Brand's home in Hampstead. The woman had met him after a Hammersmith Apollo performance.

The sexual assault convictions concerned incidents at a Soho bar in 2004, involving a Choice FM worker in 2004 or 2005, and involving a Channel 4 worker in 2009. Brand had denied all seven charges.

Jurors acquitted him of two other rape charges, relating to alleged incidents in Bournemouth in 1999 and at a Soho bar in 2004, and attempted indecent assault over an allegation at MTV's London offices in 2001.

Mr Justice Bennathan told Brand he faced a 'significant custodial term'. Rape carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment in England and Wales. Sexual assault carries a maximum of 10 years' imprisonment when dealt with in the Crown Court.

Police Say Investigation Continues

As Brand was led from the courtroom, he reportedly mouthed 'I'm OK' to his lawyers, according to Sky News.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, who led the investigation, said he believed Brand could still pose a risk to women. Asked whether he thought Brand remained a danger, Furphy replied: 'Yes, I do.' He added: 'I think he's got that position of power and trust and millions of followers.'

Furphy said the investigation remained ongoing and urged others to contact police.

The Metropolitan Police is also investigating two separate rape allegations made by other women. Brand has been interviewed under caution in connection with the allegations, which remain under investigation. No charges have been reported in these cases.

The trial renewed debate about misconceptions surrounding sexual violence after the defence challenged the complainants' responses to the alleged incidents.

Claire Waxman, Victims' Commissioner for England and Wales, criticised assumptions that victims must scream, physically resist or immediately report an offence. She described these expectations as a 'well-established rape myth', rooted in outdated and harmful assumptions about how victims are expected to behave.

Brand is due to be sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, 9 November.