A fresh wave of speculation has hit the Diablo community after a teaser for The Game Awards 2025 stirred up talk of a new Diablo 4 expansion.

The teaser, posted by producer Geoff Keighley, looked vague on the surface, yet long-time followers immediately recognised the familiar pattern of Blizzard signalling its next major update.

The clue was a simple phrase posted by Keighley: 'regal.inspiring.thickness,' paired with an image that many felt carried the dark, gothic tone the series is known for. At first glance, it felt cryptic, though Windows Central's Jez Corden quickly reignited interest by resurfacing a tweet from early November where he said it was 'time to reinstall Diablo 4.'

The timing prompted fans to look again at Keighley's post, and Corden's follow-up drew even more attention. When asked if the teaser was linked to a Diablo 4 expansion, he replied: 'Yes, but also, more.'

That single line sparked widespread debate. The phrasing suggested something larger than a simple DLC drop, perhaps signalling new features or even a shift in the game's seasonal model.

Extra Clues Around The Teaser

Another layer of speculation came from Twitter/X user TotallyNOTTrio, who posted clearer shots and a short video of the statue seen in Keighley's teaser image.

Staff there were all pretty hush hush about what it's for. pic.twitter.com/V6wa7oO7zc — Triodug (@TotallyNOTTrio) November 29, 2025

He claimed that several organisers present at the scene avoided direct answers about its purpose. Their silence only added fuel to the theory that this is tied to Blizzard's unannounced content.

Fans have been expecting something big for some time. Diablo 4's first expansion, Vessel of Hatred, released more than a year ago. Since then, Blizzard has pushed through several seasons that shifted itemisation, combat rhythm, and progression pacing.

Recent loot changes in particular have been interpreted as preparation for an expansion-sized overhaul. Many long-term players said the changes felt too broad to be treated as mere seasonal tweaks.

Blizzard did publish a roadmap earlier this year, but it has already reached its end. Leaderboards even arrived earlier than expected. The company's updated calendar still has a sizeable blank spot, which fans believe is being reserved for the following expansion announcement.

Developer Teases Strengthen The Theory

More hints surfaced during a discussion with Diablo streamer Rob2628, who interviewed associate game director Zaven Haroutunian and lead live game designer Colin Finer. Rob recently brought up an image datamined from the game that contains the text 'December 12' in Chinese. That date aligns with The Game Awards after time zone adjustments.

Rob then asked the developers if fans should tune in to the show. Haroutunian leaned in close and said with a smile: 'Everyone should be watching it. We're all gamers, we're gonna watch it.'

It was an answer that avoided outright confirmation, yet the tone did little to hide the implication. Diablo players instantly recognised the style. Blizzard tends to give soft nods like this before larger reveals, especially if the announcement is set for an event outside BlizzCon.

What Could The New DLC Include?

There are very few concrete leaks about the expansion's theme. Blizzard has maintained a tight grip on story details since Lilith's defeat in the base game. Fans broadly expect the new narrative arc to introduce another major demon threat, though nothing internal has pointed to a specific villain.

What players have noticed is Blizzard's repeated criticism of the current skill tree. Developers have spoken in past livestreams about how certain item combinations restrict experimentation. Their remarks have caused many to expect a complete skill tree overhaul as a headline addition to the next expansion. It lines up with the sweeping gear adjustments already deployed this year.

On the class side, the most circulating rumour is the potential return of the Paladin. A development build with 'paladin' in its internal name briefly surfaced during a testing period with invited creators. Fans caught the name before it was removed. That alone has led to weeks of speculation, though many remain cautious, noting that internal labels do not always reflect final content.

Still, Diablo players associate Paladins with some of the series' most iconic moments, so the idea has naturally gained traction. The class would also fill a thematic gap, sitting between the Sorcerer's ranged casting and the Barbarian's close-quarters brawling.

For now, the clues are scattered across teasers, interviews and stray datamined assets. None is definitive on its own, yet together they form a pattern that Diablo fans have grown familiar with over the years. If the rumours are correct, The Game Awards 2025 may finally lift the curtain on the next chapter of Diablo 4.