At least 12 people have died after a UPS cargo plane's left engine detached during take-off from Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday evening, causing the aircraft to crash into an industrial area and erupt into a massive fireball that swept across several buildings. The death toll is expected to rise, with 16 families reporting loved ones who remain unaccounted for.

Officials Confirm Engine Separation

UPS Flight 2976, bound for Honolulu with three crew members aboard, crashed at approximately 5:20pm local time just seconds after departing from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. CCTV security footage reviewed by the National Transportation Safety Board shows the left engine detaching from the wing during the take-off roll, NTSB member Todd Inman said during a news conference on Wednesday.

The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 freighter climbed to an altitude of just 50 metres before crashing less than 2 kilometres from the airport's boundary. The aircraft was carrying 144,000 litres of fuel when it struck Kentucky Petroleum Recycling and Grade A Auto Parts, creating a debris field stretching approximately 800 metres.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirmed on Wednesday that a young child is believed to be amongst the victims, 'which makes it all the harder'. The condition of the three crew members remains unknown, and it is unclear how many were killed on board the plane versus on the ground.

University of Louisville Health received 15 patients from the crash across several hospitals. As of Wednesday afternoon, 13 had been discharged whilst two remained in critical condition, being treated for burns and blast and shrapnel injuries.

Devastation Across the City

'Louisville looked apocalyptic last night', said Representative Morgan McGarvey. 'The images of smoke coming over our city, of debris falling in every neighbourhood, people trapped in their homes, for the families who lost someone who won't be coming home, this is awful'.

The aircraft, manufactured in 1991 and in service for nearly 35 years, had been maintained as recently as 4 September 2025. Preliminary information indicates the flight was not delayed and no immediate maintenance work was performed before take-off. The NTSB has recovered both the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder, which will be sent to Washington for analysis.

'We have viewed airport CCTV security coverage, which shows the left engine detaching from the wing during the take-off roll', Inman said. The detached engine was found on the ground at the airport.

UPS Operations and Recovery Efforts

The crash is the deadliest in UPS Airlines history, surpassing the 2010 Flight 6 crash and the 2013 Flight 1354 crash. UPS is Louisville's largest employer, providing 26,000 jobs, and the airport is home to UPS Worldport, the company's largest package-handling facility worldwide. The airline halted operations at Worldport on Tuesday night.

Beshear declared a state of emergency on Wednesday to aid in recovery efforts. The NTSB expects to remain at the scene for at least a week. The airport resumed most normal operations by Wednesday afternoon, with one runway reopening on Wednesday morning.

'I'm deeply saddened to share that the death toll has risen to 12, with several individuals still unaccounted for', Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg wrote on X. 'No one should face tragedy alone. Please take a moment to hug your loved ones and check on your neighbours'.