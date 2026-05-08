A deadly virus linked to rodents has sparked concern after several passengers aboard an Antarctic expedition cruise fell seriously ill, leaving three people dead and health officials tracing contacts across multiple countries.

The outbreak aboard the MV Hondius has drawn attention because the virus involved — the Andes strain of hantavirus — can, in rare situations, spread between humans through prolonged close contact.

Doctors and global health agencies say the illness is severe and potentially deadly but stress it behaves very differently from COVID-19.

What Happened on the MV Hondius Cruise Ship?

The outbreak reportedly began aboard the Dutch expedition vessel MV Hondius during a voyage that departed Ushuaia, Argentina, on 1 April 2026. The ship carried 147 passengers and crew members from more than 20 countries on a trip through Antarctica and the South Atlantic.

According to health officials, passengers began developing symptoms between 6 April and 28 April. By early May, at least seven suspected cases had been identified, including several laboratory-confirmed infections linked to the Andes strain of hantavirus.

Three people later died, including a Dutch couple and a German passenger. Another patient was reportedly admitted to intensive care in South Africa while authorities continued monitoring travellers who had already returned home through international flights.

The ship was eventually directed toward the Canary Islands under health protocols while isolation and contact-tracing efforts continued.

Is Hantavirus Really Airborne?

Experts say hantavirus can spread through airborne particles, but not in the same way as COVID-19 or influenza.

Most hantavirus infections happen after people inhale tiny virus particles released from rodent urine, saliva or droppings. This often occurs while sweeping enclosed areas, cleaning cabins, handling contaminated materials or disturbing dust in poorly ventilated spaces.

Dr Safder Ganaie of the University of Florida's Emerging Pathogens Institute explained that the virus becomes dangerous when contaminated rodent waste is disturbed and inhaled. 'It's not nearly as airborne as influenza or other common respiratory viruses.'

Health experts stress that this is very different from a virus freely circulating through coughs, sneezes and crowded public settings.

The Andes strain connected to the cruise outbreak is unusual because limited person-to-person spread has been documented before, mainly among close household contacts or carers. Officials say that kind of transmission is still considered rare.

The World Health Organization has described the overall global risk as low and said the outbreak does not resemble the early spread pattern seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Is Hantavirus More Deadly Than COVID?

In severe cases, yes.

Doctors say hantavirus pulmonary syndrome carries a fatality rate of roughly 30 to 40 per cent once serious respiratory symptoms develop. Some outbreaks have reported even higher death rates.

COVID-19, while far more widespread globally, had a significantly lower average fatality rate overall.

Medical experts caution that the comparison can be misleading because the two viruses behave very differently. Hantavirus is much harder to contract, but when patients develop severe lung complications, the illness can become life-threatening very quickly.

There is currently no specific antiviral treatment for hantavirus. Patients are usually treated with oxygen support, intensive care and ventilation if breathing problems worsen.

How Authorities Are Responding to the Outbreak

Public health agencies in several countries are now monitoring passengers who travelled aboard the ship or later shared flights with infected travellers.

Investigators are also examining whether rodent contamination aboard the vessel may have triggered the outbreak. Ships can occasionally face rodent infestations because of cargo storage and long international routes.

The CDC and WHO continue to advise travellers not to panic, saying the virus remains rare and difficult to spread compared with common respiratory diseases.