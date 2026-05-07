A suspected hantavirus situation linked to multiple deaths aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship has triggered an international health response and emergency quarantine measures, with passengers placed under strict monitoring as the vessel approaches Spain.

The incident has prompted concern across several countries after infectious disease experts and the World Health Organization (WHO) were deployed to assist with medical assessments on board.

Emergency Quarantine Triggered

The MV Hondius, operated by Oceanwide Expeditions, is carrying 146 passengers from 23 countries and is currently subject to strict precautionary health measures. The response was activated after reports of multiple fatalities onboard, including a German woman whose cause of death has not yet been confirmed as hantavirus-related. Her body remains on the vessel as investigations continue.

A coordinated evacuation plan has been put in place as the ship approaches Tenerife in the Canary Islands, with authorities aiming to manage disembarkation under controlled conditions to reduce any potential public health risk.

No Outbreak Confirmed

Health officials have emphasised that investigations are still ongoing and no confirmed hantavirus outbreak has been declared by health authorities. All remaining passengers onboard the vessel are currently asymptomatic, and there is no evidence at this stage of widespread transmission among those exposed.

International Response and Monitoring Measures

Read more Trump Reportedly 'Gutted the CDC's Vessel Sanitation Program' After Firing Cruise Ship Inspectors Before Hantavirus Outbreak Trump Reportedly 'Gutted the CDC's Vessel Sanitation Program' After Firing Cruise Ship Inspectors Before Hantavirus Outbreak

Spain's health minister, Mónica García, confirmed that infectious disease specialists and WHO personnel are assisting onboard the vessel to monitor passengers and conduct medical assessments.

Upon arrival in Tenerife, all passengers will undergo full health screening. Those cleared to travel will be repatriated to their home countries, while Spanish nationals will be transferred to a defence hospital in Madrid for quarantine. Authorities have stated that the controlled operation is intended to prevent contact with the Canary Islands population.

Investigation Into Suspected Hantavirus Cases

Officials are continuing to investigate whether hantavirus may be linked to the deaths. A KLM Airlines advisory confirmed that one of the women under scrutiny briefly travelled on a flight from Johannesburg to Amsterdam on 25 April before being denied boarding on a later flight due to her medical condition.

Health agencies are now tracing travel history and possible exposure routes, although no direct transmission during air travel has been confirmed.

What Is Hantavirus and How Does It Spread?

Hantavirus is a rare infectious disease typically associated with exposure to infected rodents or contaminated environments. Talking to the BBC, Dr Maria Van Kerkhove of the WHO explained that its transmission differs significantly from respiratory viruses such as COVID-19 and influenza.

She stated, 'We're not talking about casual contact from very far away from one another, but really physical contact.'

Experts note that human-to-human transmission is rare and depends on the specific strain, with most infections linked to close or environmental exposure rather than airborne spread.

Symptoms to Watch Out For

Health authorities have outlined key symptoms associated with hantavirus infection. Early signs may include fever, fatigue, muscle aches, and headaches. In more severe cases, symptoms can progress to shortness of breath, respiratory distress, and fluid accumulation in the lungs.

Medical experts warn that symptoms may take days or weeks to appear after exposure, making monitoring and early detection important in suspected cases.