A severe pathogen outbreak on an international cruise ship has triggered a coordinated response from major health organisations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently activated its continuous emergency operations centre in Atlanta to monitor a deadly hantavirus situation aboard the MV Hondius.

Three passengers have already died from the infection, forcing authorities to act fast. Global health authorities are tracing individuals across multiple continents who may have been exposed before cases were officially confirmed.

What a Level 3 Emergency Activation Means for Public Health

Health officials confirmed that the monitoring facility is operating at a Level 3 response. This designation represents the lowest tier of emergency activation for the federal health organisation.

Under this protocol, dedicated disease experts lead the activation efforts using internal teams. They may also receive assistance from designated personnel at the Emergency Activation Center.

The agency reserves its highest alert tier, a Level 1 response, for major catastrophic events. A Level 1 activation requires maximum staffing levels operating constantly, a measure deployed only three times in history.

These maximum-alert events included Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the H1N1 influenza outbreak in 2009, and the Ebola epidemic in 2014. Authorities retain the ability to increase the current emergency level if the situation worsens.

Read more Hantavirus Update: Wider Outbreak Feared After One Suspected Case on a Remote Island Hantavirus Update: Wider Outbreak Feared After One Suspected Case on a Remote Island

How the Andes Virus Claimed Lives Aboard the MV Hondius

The medical crisis centres around three confirmed fatalities connected to the maritime vessel. Reports indicate the first victim succumbed nearly a month before investigators officially verified hantavirus in a ship passenger.

Hantaviruses typically transmit to humans through the inhalation of contaminated residue from rodent droppings. While human infections remain statistically rare, health organisations have documented sporadic outbreaks worldwide.

The specific pathogen implicated in this cruise ship outbreak is the Andes virus. This viral strain carries a dangerous trait, as it may spread directly between people in rare instances.

No specific treatment or cure is currently available; early medical intervention is considered critical to improving survival outcomes.

Global Authorities Monitor Exposed Passengers Across 11 Countries

The World Health Organization is monitoring individuals who disembarked from the vessel prior to the confirmed outbreak. This international tracing effort spans 11 countries and at least five US states.

Local health departments are actively managing regional tracking to ensure rapid medical response. In Georgia, state officials announced on 6 May that two residents who recently returned home are under continuous observation.

The Georgia Department of Public Health described the individuals as being in 'good health.' Representatives stated the residents show no signs of infection while strictly adhering to federal guidelines.

🇺🇸 The CDC has classified the hantavirus outbreak a "Level 3" threat and activated its Emergency Operations Centers.



Level 3 is the lowest tier of activation and pretty standard for this stage.



8 suspected cases have been reported globally, including 3 deaths. The WHO says more… https://t.co/aKcsVLJvv6 pic.twitter.com/XkeLHBzBFJ — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 8, 2026

Repatriation Plans for Remaining Passengers Heading to the Canary Islands

Approximately 140 people remain aboard the affected cruise ship as it continues its scheduled maritime route. The vessel is currently headed towards the Canary Islands, where passengers will formally disembark.

None of the individuals currently on board have been reported sick. The State Department confirmed it maintains direct contact with a number of American citizens still travelling on the vessel.

Government officials will offer the citizens a special flight home from Tenerife in Spain when the ship arrives this weekend. Health monitors plan to continue evaluating these remaining passengers upon their scheduled arrival to prevent further transmission.