The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the UN Health Agency push back online fears that the new Hantavirus outbreak on board the MV Hondius could become a new pandemic like Covid-19.

WHO and UN Health Agency Refute Claims

At Thursday's news briefing, Maria van Kerkhove, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the WHO said 'this is not Covid, this is not influenza, it spreads very, very differently.'

She said authorities had asked 'everyone to wear a mask' on board the MV Hondius.

Those in contact with or caring for anyone suspected to have Hantavirus should 'wear a higher level of personal protective equipment,' she said.

At the same briefing, WHO Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus said the WHO 'assesses the public health risk as low.'

What is the UK Response?

Two British nationals are confirmed to have hantavirus. Neither of the British citizens onboard are reporting symptoms, however they are being monitored closely.

The UK Health Security Agency 'is working with partners to ensure the flight operates under strict infection control measures. Public health and infectious disease specialists from UKHSA and the NHS will be on board to monitor British Nationals whilst on the flight, to ensure that preventative measures are in place and to provide any care in the unlikely event that any passengers become unwell on the flight,' according to a press release from the UK government.

UKHSA will have some protocols for all Brits on board the ship upon their return their return.

'All British passengers and crew on board the MV Hondius will be asked to isolate for 45 days upon returning to the UK and UKHSA will closely monitor these individuals, with testing as required,' according to the press release.

'Follow up is already underway for individuals who may have been in contact with cases and have since returned to the UK or are in in UK Overseas Territories. The UK government will ensure those self-isolating are given appropriate support,' according to the press release.

'It's important to reassure people that the risk to the general public remains very low. We are standing up arrangements to support, isolate and monitor British nationals from the ship on their return to the UK and we are contact tracing anyone who may have been in contact with the ship or the hantavirus cases to limit the risk of onward transmission,' said Dr Meera Chand, Deputy Director for Epidemic and Emerging Infections at UKHSA.

Some Details on the Outbreak

The first reported case was only four days ago and there are still a lot of questions to answer, but here is some of what we do know.

The luxury cruise, operated by Oceanwide Expeditions, began its journey on the 1st of April in Ushuaia, Argentina, and is supposed to arrive in the Canary Islands on the 10th of May.

'About 150 passengers and crew from 28 countries are reported to have initially been aboard the vessel, but dozens disembarked on the island of St Helena on 24 April,' according to the BBC.