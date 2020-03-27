Demi Lovato is not alone in self-quarantine, and instead, has been spending time with the new man in her life. Rumours mills are abuzz that the singer is dating former "Young and the Restless" star Max Ehrich, and has been seeing him for weeks now.

Max Ehrich was even seen accompanying Demi Lovato when she went out to Erewhon Market in Los Angeles to shop for essentials. The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer was wearing a mask and gloves as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus pandemic.

A source claimed to E! News that "Demi and Max have been seeing each other for a few weeks now." The report comes three months after the 27-year-old singer broke up with model Austin Wilson after being together for several weeks.

"They have been quarantining together at Demi's house and it's going really well," the source added.

The location of Ehrich's quarantine stay has been revealed days after he shared a black-and-white picture of him on Instagram on Monday, where he was clicked in the process of wearing a striped T-shirt. The actor captioned it: "when u realize u should've packed more for your quarantine stay. have a blessed Monday filled with health, happiness, safety, joy, love, & laughter."

The hints of them being romantically involved were all over the place as Lovato left a flirty comment on the picture: "Fine by me." The next day, the "American Princess" actor took to Instagram to share videos of himself cuddling dogs who appeared to be Lovato's pets Batman and Ella.

The insider further revealed that Ehrich and Lovato have a lot of in common including their shared interest in music. "Max is very into music and health, and he doesn't like to party. He is a good influence on Demi and they have a lot in common," the source said.

The insider also revealed that the pair have a few mutual friends while the singer has been using Facetime to introduce Ehrich to her closest friends while practising social distancing.

"It's very new but they are definitely hanging out and seeing where it leads. They have spent a lot of time together but I wouldn't say it's an exclusive relationship yet," the source continued.