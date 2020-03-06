Demi Lovato has once again declared her love for Rihanna.

Demi Lovato, known to be a huge Rihanna fan, recently made an appearance at "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where she announced that she would like to collaborate and even make out with the pop-star and makeup mogul for a music video.

The 27-year-old made the comments when host Ellen DeGeneres was reminding her of an earlier appearance at the show, in which Lovato didn't leave a chance to gush about the "Diamond" singer, reports People.

"Last time you were on here, we showed a little bit of it. We played 'Who'd You Rather?' and no matter who we put up, you chose Rihanna. And I assumed she's called you," DeGeneres said, to which Lovato replied that she hasn't yet received a ping.

"It's okay, I don't take offense. She is Rihanna, " the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer said.

DeGeneres then quipped, "Rihanna, how dare you?" after which Lovato made a confession that she wants to make out with Rihanna, adding that she is just taking her shot. Look, I just want to make out, okay? I mean, we could do a song together too. Maybe we make out in the video, I don't know. Shooting my shot," Lovato said.

DeGeneres then replied, "You know what? Maybe now she will call you."

The conversation then turned to Lovato's romantic life, during which the "Confident" singer revealed that she is no longer on dating apps and is quite enjoying the single life. The singer who has been vocal about her struggles with mental health explained to the 62-year-old: "I was on dating apps for a while but as I've spent some time with myself over the past couple months, I realized that I am the type of person that will find any way to regulate when I'm sad or lonely or whatever. I have to fight those battles on my own and I can't let somebody come in and fix those issues for me."

I havenâ€™t seen @ddLovato for 2 years. She spoke honestly and from the heart. Iâ€™m so proud of her. pic.twitter.com/NSvfwujL8R March 5, 2020

"So right now, I'm single and spending my Saturday nights by myself. Laughing. Taking baths," Lovato added, drawing in cheers from the audience.

On the professional front, Lovato released her latest single "Love Me" on Friday. She will also be seen in an upcoming film named "Eurovision" alongside Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams. She will also host her own forthcoming talk show, which will air on Quibi.