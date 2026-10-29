Nicki Minaj is facing renewed scrutiny over her support for Donald Trump, as Threads users debate whether her political alignment could be connected to the legal cases involving her husband and brother. A post using the phrase 'She's MAGA' alleges Minaj is supporting Trump to protect her relatives and secure a pardon. No verified evidence establishes that she has sought clemency, and Trump cannot pardon her brother's New York state conviction.

Minaj's Trump Support Draws Scrutiny

Minaj appeared alongside Trump at a rally in Port Huron, Michigan, on 25 October, reaffirming her support for the president ahead of the US midterm elections on 3 November.

At the rally, she praised Trump and urged Michigan voters to support Republican candidates Mike Rogers and John James. Her appearance has renewed attention to her political alignment, although it does not establish her motives.

Threads Comments Expose Divide

The Threads discussion features contrasting reactions, with one commenter criticising Minaj's political alignment and another challenging allegations concerning her husband.

One commenter wrote: 'Only qualification is to kiss Trumps azz ... she probably get a free Trump gold card ,, and he'll brag how he's done more for minorities ,,, actually hate them the most ,,, he pays black people to hold those blacks for Trump signs'.

Another user pushed back, writing: 'Her husband is not a pdf. PDF are people that touch kids. Y'all say anything for clicks. How about saying something different for a chance'.

The comments show disagreement over Minaj's political motives and claims about her family. They represent individual opinions, not evidence of widespread backlash or proof that she has requested a pardon.

The copied wording can be retained, but the original post's timestamp and surrounding discussion should still be checked directly before publication.

Minaj's Family History Fuels Speculation

Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, was convicted of attempted rape in New York in 1995 and must register as a sex offender. In 2022, he received three years' probation, one year of home confinement and a $55,000 (£41,000) fine after pleading guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in California, a separate federal offence.

Her brother, Jelani Maraj, was convicted of predatory sexual assault against a child and endangering the welfare of a child. He was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in January 2020.

A letter Minaj wrote in 2016 was read during Maraj's sentencing. She described him favourably and asked the judge to show mercy. That earlier appeal for leniency does not establish that she has sought a presidential pardon.

Bruesewitz Denies Pardon Discussions

Republican strategist Alex Bruesewitz said Minaj had never asked Trump for anything and that no discussion about a pardon or financial payments had taken place, according to a 20 May interview. Separately, in a social media post on 18 May, he described related accusations as a 'disgusting and disgraceful smear'. These were separate remarks and should not be presented as one statement.

Trump can grant clemency for qualifying federal offences, including Petty's federal registration offence, but cannot pardon Maraj's New York state conviction. Any reduction of Maraj's state sentence would have to proceed through New York's clemency system.