Democrats have regained control of both the US House of Representatives and the Senate after the 2026 midterm elections. This marks a political setback for the second term of President Donald Trump. When voting concluded Tuesday, the results reshaped the balance of power in Washington.

Republicans entered the election expecting to defend their congressional majorities despite a difficult political climate. Democrats exceeded expectations in several traditionally conservative states, where they secured unexpected victories. The economy, inflation, government corruption and the ongoing conflict with Iran are some of the reasons for the widespread voter dissatisfaction. This result means Trump's administration will spend the next two years negotiating with a Congress that has the authority to scrutinise much of its agenda.

Democrats Retake Congress With Oversight Powers Front and Centre

Democrats will still have to face hurdles in enacting their legislative priorities. Trump remains in the White House and retains veto power over bills passed. However, the election results dramatically change how Washington operates.

A Democratic majority in the House gives the party greater influence over legislation, committee priorities and congressional investigations. Democrats have signalled plans to examine decisions and Trump's family business dealings as part of their oversight efforts.

Congressional investigations rarely change policies overnight, but they can dominate headlines for months. Investigations can involve requests for documents, hearings and testimony from officials. There is no guarantee, however, that these efforts could translate into meaningful political consequences.

Democrats have refused to rule out impeachment proceedings. Party leaders stressed that no decision has been made; however, they acknowledge the issue is likely to face pressure from their own base. Any impeachment effort would still face constitutional requirements, including the need for a Senate conviction.

Democratic Senate Majority Could Slow Trump's Agenda

The Senate victory is just as significant.

The Senate confirms Cabinet secretaries, ambassadors and federal judges. With Democrats now occupying more seats in the chamber, future appointments could face longer confirmation battles or fail altogether unless the White House negotiates with Democratic leaders. Major legislation involving taxes, spending or regulation is also expected to require greater bipartisan cooperation than during the first half of Trump's second term.

The election results reflect the broader frustration among American voters. The AP Voter Poll found a midterm electorate deeply dissatisfied with the country's direction and pessimistic about the future. About 8 in 10 voters say inflation caused a 'severe' or 'moderate' financial hardship for their households. Government corruption also ranked alongside the cost of living as one of the issues that influenced votes.

The economy, inflation, government corruption and the war in Iran were among the issues cited by voters in the AP Voter Poll. Democrats secured notable victories in states including Iowa, Kansas, Texas, Ohio and North Carolina.

Trump sought to distance himself from the losses. Before polls fully closed, he posted on social media, 'I wasn't on the ballot, and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE'. In a Fox News interview, he said voters simply 'didn't like the candidates'. He indicated that he would accept the election results.

Democratic leaders have outlined plans to pursue a legislative agenda centred on lowering living costs while increasing oversight of the administration. Republicans said they would continue working with Trump while opposing Democratic proposals they disagree with.

Financial analysts caution that the political shift may not dramatically alter long-term market performance. A divided government may reduce the likelihood of proposed policy changes being swept through, but investors are expected to focus on economic growth, inflation, interest rates and corporate earnings rather than the partisan balance in Congress.

The next two years are expected to feature negotiations, investigations and political disagreements as Democrats and Republicans adjust to the new power balance. The change in Congress' power balance is just the beginning of what awaits Trump's remaining years in office and plans.