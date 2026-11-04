Florida woman Tammy Teresa Williams was charged over alleged Trump family threats posted on Facebook on 30 October 2026, federal court records show.

Investigators say an account linked to her threatened to kill President Donald Trump and his 'whole entire bloodline' as the case emerged after the US Secret Service and FBI became aware of a threatening message from an account called 'Eboe Nation'.

A criminal complaint filed in the Middle District of Florida on 1 November describes how agents traced the profile to Williams. However, it does not establish conclusively who wrote the message.

The post allegedly read, 'I am coming to kill off Trump whole entire bloodline! And so many more!' Other threats appeared in the same message, according to the affidavit.

The government has identified one federal charge related to a threat against the president, not separate charges involving his relatives.

How Investigators Traced the Alleged Trump Family Threats

Secret Service Special Agent Andrew Riddle detailed the inquiry in an affidavit supporting the complaint. He said Meta, Facebook's parent company, disclosed records after the threat came to federal authorities' attention on 30 October. Subscriber information associated 'Eboe Nation' with Williams.

The records also included a telephone number. Investigators said law enforcement databases connected that number to Williams, giving agents another lead as they tried to identify the person responsible for the post.

A separate trail led to Kissimmee, a city in central Florida. Meta's data showed the account using an internet protocol, or IP, address within five minutes of the threatening message. Investigators traced that connection through Charter Communications to a residential subscriber.

The subscriber was Williams' daughter, according to the affidavit. Her connection to the internet account does not establish who was using Facebook at the relevant moment. The complaint neither accuses her of writing the message nor alleges she helped make the threat.

Agents visited Williams' last known address in Orange County on the evening of 30 October. They learnt she was staying with her daughter and subsequently found her at the Kissimmee home.

A family friend reportedly said she was unsurprised by allegations of inappropriate comments on Facebook. The affidavit does not say the witness had watched Williams publish the threatening post.

Riddle noted another circumstance. Trump was in the Middle District of Florida on the day of the message. The document does not claim Williams knew his whereabouts, followed his movements or planned to approach him.

What Williams Told Agents About the Trump Family Threats

Investigators questioned Williams after locating her at her daughter's home. According to Riddle, she mentioned 'Eboe' even though agents had not told her the Facebook account's name.

Williams did not admit making the threat. The affidavit describes her other responses as noncommittal but provides no complete interview transcript or explanation for her use of the account name.

The government's case at this stage rests on the information set out to support a criminal complaint. Subscriber records, an internet connection and a reference made during questioning are investigative leads. Whether they establish that Williams authored the post is a question for the legal proceedings.

What the Trump Family Threats Charge Could Mean in Court

Williams faces an allegation under 18 USC Section 871(a), which prohibits knowingly and willfully making certain threats against the president and designated successors. A conviction can result in a fine and a maximum prison sentence of 5 years.

Although the alleged message mentioned Trump's family, the complaint lists a violation involving a threat against the president. Its references to other people do not mean prosecutors have filed additional counts.

Riddle said the affidavit was submitted to establish probable cause and did not contain every detail known to investigators. Probable cause permits criminal proceedings to begin. It is not a determination of guilt, and Williams is presumed innocent.

The Federal Public Defender's Office represents Williams, according to Law&Crime's reporting on the proceedings. The outlet reported that US Magistrate Judge Chauncey A. Bratt ordered her detained on Monday, 2 November, following a request from the prosecution. A further hearing was scheduled for Wednesday, 4 November.