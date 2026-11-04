Democrats' capture of the House of Representatives on Tuesday means Mike Johnson will hand over the speaker's gavel when the new Congress is sworn in on 3 January 2027, and with it as much as $49,500 (about £36,850) of his annual salary.

How much he loses depends on what House Republicans decide next. As speaker, Johnson is paid $223,500 (about £166,370), the top rate in Congress, according to the Congressional Research Service (CRS). A return to the rank and file would put him on the standard $174,000 (about £129,520). If his colleagues instead elect him minority leader, a post that pays $193,400 (about £143,960), the cut would be $30,100 (about £22,410).

Either outcome would undo some or all of the $49,500 raise he received when the House elected him speaker on 25 October 2023, three weeks after Kevin McCarthy was removed from the post.

Democrats Take the House From Johnson's Republicans

NBC News and CBS News projected late on Tuesday that Democrats had won the chamber, ending a narrow 218-214 Republican majority. NBC News' Decision Desk estimated the party was on course for about 250 seats.

Johnson acknowledged the result in remarks to supporters that night. 'From the first day of this election, we knew that to keep the House and sustain our majority, we would have to defy more than a century of midterm history,' he said. 'It's very, very difficult to overcome, and it looks like history will be kept tonight.'

A day earlier, campaigning in Virginia, he had told voters, 'The polls are wrong.'

His own seat was never in doubt. Johnson won a new two-year term in Louisiana's 4th Congressional District, beating four challengers, the nearest of them Conrad Cable, a Union Parish vegetable farmer backed by the state Democratic Party. Unofficial returns gave Johnson more than half the vote, enough to avoid a 12 December runoff.

Hakeem Jeffries, the House Democratic leader, is now in line for the speakership. Winning it would make him the first Black speaker and lift his own pay by $30,100 (about £22,410) to $223,500.

Johnson's Leadership Future Goes to a Secret Ballot

House Republicans will choose their leader for the next Congress by secret ballot on 10 November, and candidates must declare by noon on Friday, 6 November, Republican staffers told The Hill. Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan of Ohio have both been floated as contenders, although neither had formally entered the race before Election Day.

Johnson's own signals have shifted. In an exclusive October interview with Fox News, he said, 'Heaven forbid, if we lose this majority or whatever, I don't know what my next chapter of life is.' He added that he would go back to Shreveport and start a lawn business if God moved him to.

Days later, speaking to CBS News' Robert Costa, he called the lawn business line 'tongue in cheek' and said he planned to stay. 'In the unlikely scenario where we lost the majority, I would expect my colleagues would ask me to continue leading this conference, even if we have divided government,' he said.

Leaving Congress would end his salary entirely. Members are paid only during the terms for which they are elected.

President Donald Trump gave Johnson his 'Complete and Total endorsement for Re-Election' in a social media post in late October, but did not address the leadership contest.

There is precedent for a speaker staying on as leader after losing the majority. Nancy Pelosi remained Democratic leader after her party lost the House in the 2010 midterms, and because pay rates have not changed since 2009, the move cut her salary by the same $30,100 Johnson would lose.

Speaker Salary Frozen Since 2009

None of these figures has moved in 17 years. Congress has repeatedly blocked the automatic annual adjustments allowed under the Ethics Reform Act of 1989, according to the CRS, and a stopgap funding law enacted on 2 September extends the freeze to 11 December 2026.

If lawmakers let the freeze lapse, members could receive a raise of up to 2.8%, or $4,900 (about £3,650), in 2027.