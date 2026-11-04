Former President Bill Clinton accused President Donald Trump of trying to 'neuter' Black voters during a campaign appearance in Tupelo, Mississippi, ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. Clinton delivered the criticism while supporting Democratic Senate candidate Scott Colom.

The appearance took place against a backdrop of reported increases in Black voter participation across Southern states. Accounts of that engagement linked it to economic frustration, Republican-led redistricting efforts and a Supreme Court decision described as weakening protections under the Voting Rights Act.

'Trump has tried to neuter them,' Clinton stated of Black voters. He also criticised the administration's approach to the Justice Department, describing it as 'a political operation, not a justice operation.'

Clinton's remarks presented his assessment of the administration's treatment of Black voters and its approach to the department. His criticism placed those concerns within the campaign for Colom's Senate bid.

Black Voters and the Mississippi Redistricting Dispute

In Mississippi, an unsuccessful effort to redraw congressional boundaries would have threatened Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson's seat, according to the reporting. The proposal generated strong community reactions, which Colom described through residents' concerns about choosing their representative.

Colom recounted people questioning why opponents should redraw the boundaries rather than try to defeat Thompson in an election. Their objections focused on whether changes to the district would limit their ability to elect their preferred congressman.

The redistricting effort concerned Thompson's congressional seat, while Colom was seeking election to the Senate. Clinton's appearance in support of Colom brought his broader criticism of Trump into that Mississippi campaign.

The unsuccessful proposal was one of the redistricting disputes discussed in the reporting on Black voter engagement. Alongside concerns about representation, community leaders described financial pressures affecting the people around them.

Economic Concerns Among Black Voters

Grocery and petrol prices, healthcare concerns and the financial effects of federal policy changes featured among the frustrations described by Black voters and community leaders. The accounts connected political concerns with the cost of meeting everyday needs.

Eddie Boykin, an Air Force veteran and pastor in Lancaster, South Carolina, described the pressures facing his congregation. He blamed the government for affecting the income on which members of his community depended.

'The current government has attacked almost every income stream that this community has to survive,' Boykin stated.

Summarising what he had witnessed among church members, he added, 'It's money — they're hurting.'

Boykin's remarks described financial strain through his experience as a pastor. His criticism concerned the resources available to his community, providing a local account of the economic frustration identified in the wider reporting on voter participation.

What Motivated Black Voters To Participate

Reports of increased Black voter participation covered Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Louisiana. The activity followed Trump's return to the White House and disputes over redistricting and voting protections.

The reported increase concerned participation ahead of the midterms. Its scale was not quantified in the material available for this article, leaving the extent of the increase and its electoral implications unclear.

Democratic pollster Terrance Woodbury suggested that conventional measures of enthusiasm might overlook what motivated some Black voters. He instead sought their views on how much power they believed their ballots had to make a difference.

One participant compared voting with taking out the rubbish. The comparison described participation as a task with consequences if neglected, rather than an expression of enthusiasm.

As Woodbury recalled, 'If you don't do it, s–t starts to stink around here.'

Republican strategist Mark Harris also described the potential for unusually high Black voter participation. His assessment was a forecast of what turnout could reach, rather than a statement that such a level had already been recorded.

'We're looking at the potential of presidential-level Black turnout.'