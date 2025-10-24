While Saitama famously struggles to find a challenge, the production of One-Punch Man Season 3 is facing a brutal battle of its own. The long-awaited continuation of the epic 'Monster Association' arc is finally on our screens, with animation studio J.C. Staff once again at the helm. Heroes and monsters are locked in an all-out war, and the 'Hero Hunter' Garou continues his monstrous evolution.

But as the world teeters on the brink, fans are locked in a separate, heated war over the season's controversial animation quality. The drama has become so intense that the season's director has been forced to plead publicly with the audience. Amidst this chaos, the series prepares for its next instalment.

Release Date And Platforms For One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 3

Fans waiting for the next chapter can mark their calendars. One-Punch Man Season 3 Episode 3 is officially set to premiere on Sunday, October 26, 2025. This follows the season's strict weekly release schedule.

The episode will drop at the following times for international audiences:

Pacific Time (PT): 8:45 AM

Eastern Time (ET): 11:45 AM

British Summer Time (BST): 4:45 PM

Central European Time (CET): 5:45 PM

Indian Standard Time (IST): 9:15 PM

Japan Standard Time (JST): 12:45 AM (Monday, October 27)

In the US, streaming rights are exclusive to 'Hulu'. However, reports suggest the show might migrate to 'Disney+' once 'Hulu' fully merges with the platform in December 2025. For viewers in the UK, Europe, and most other international territories, 'Crunchyroll' remains the official home for One-Punch Man Season 3.

What To Expect From The Plot Of One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 3

A Recap of Episode 2

Episode 2 ended on a tense cliffhanger, with the S-Class hero Child Emperor being ambushed by the Dragon-level monster Phoenix Man, while Genos was heavily damaged in his fight against the Deep Sea King's resurrected form.

Spoilers for Episode 3

Spoilers based on the manga chapters that this episode will likely adapt suggest that Episode 3 will be a desperate struggle for survival. We can expect to see Child Emperor forced to unleash his ultimate weapon, the Brave Giant mech, in a last-ditch effort against Phoenix Man. Meanwhile, a battered Genos is expected to receive a surprising assist from an unexpected source. The episode will likely end with the first major appearance of the Monster King Orochi, setting the stage for the next phase of the war.

True to his nature, Saitama will likely remain hilariously detached from the conflict unfolding just beneath his feet, more focused on his own mundane struggles, like missing a supermarket sale.

The Controversial Reception Impacting One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 3

Despite the narrative excitement, the launch of Season 3 has been mired in fan controversy. The new season has not received the glowing reception of its legendary first season animated by 'Madhouse'. Fans have been vocal, levelling significant criticism at the show's animation quality, a point of contention that also plagued J.C. Staff's second season.

The backlash has been so severe that the Season 3 director, Shinpei Nagai, publicly pleaded with viewers to 'stop with the harassment and the persistent questions that I can't answer due to NDAs'. This highlights the immense pressure the production team is under.

The Full Release Schedule Leading To One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 3

The season will reportedly contain 12 episodes in total. The release schedule so far has been:

Episode 0 (Recap): October 5, 2025

Episode 1: October 12, 2025

Episode 2: October 19, 2025

Episode 3: October 26, 2025

As the war against the Monster Association reaches a fever pitch, the real-world battle over One-Punch Man's legacy is just as intense. Episode 3 is set to be a critical moment, not just for the S-Class heroes, but for the reputation of the entire season. The fate of the Hero Association and the reputation of the anime itself hang in the balance.