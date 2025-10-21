The end is near for one of modern anime's most beloved series, and the stakes have never been higher. After the explosive and visually stunning return of Katsuki Bakugo in the previous episode, fans are on the edge of their seats, waiting for the next chapter of the final war.

My Hero Academia's eighth and final season is proving to be a bittersweet journey for the millions who grew up alongside Deku and his friends. Studio Bones Film is pouring everything into the animation, delivering action sequences that live up to the monumental hype surrounding the last stand against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki. Episode 3 set a new standard, but the upcoming instalment promises to delve even deeper into the series' lore while pushing the action forward.

What Time Does the Next Chapter Unfold?

The wait is almost over. Episode 4 is scheduled to air in Japan on Saturday, 25 October 2025, at 5:30 p.m. Japanese Standard Time.

For international fans, the episode will become available shortly after its initial broadcast. The exact release time will depend on your location, so we have prepared a detailed breakdown for major time zones across the globe:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 1:30 a.m., Saturday, 25 October 2025

1:30 a.m., Saturday, 25 October 2025 Central Daylight Time (CDT): 3:30 a.m., Saturday, 25 October 2025

3:30 a.m., Saturday, 25 October 2025 Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 4:30 a.m., Saturday, 25 October 2025

4:30 a.m., Saturday, 25 October 2025 Brazil Standard Time (BRT): 5:30 a.m., Saturday, 25 October 2025

5:30 a.m., Saturday, 25 October 2025 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 8:30 a.m., Saturday, 25 October 2025

8:30 a.m., Saturday, 25 October 2025 British Summer Time (BST): 9:30 a.m., Saturday, 25 October 2025

9:30 a.m., Saturday, 25 October 2025 Central European Summer Time (CEST): 10:30 a.m., Saturday, 25 October 2025

10:30 a.m., Saturday, 25 October 2025 Indian Standard Time (IST): 2:00 p.m., Saturday, 25 October 2025

2:00 p.m., Saturday, 25 October 2025 Philippine Time (PHT): 4:30 p.m., Saturday, 25 October 2025

4:30 p.m., Saturday, 25 October 2025 Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 6:00 p.m., Saturday, 25 October 2025

Remember that streaming services typically release the episode about an hour after its Japanese debut, so plan accordingly.

Where Can You Stream the Final Showdown?

In Japan, new episodes of My Hero Academia are broadcast on the Yomiuri TV and Nippon TV networks.

For viewers outside of Asia, Crunchyroll has licenced the final season and remains the primary platform for catching the simulcast. Fans in the Asia-Pacific region can turn to Medialink for their streaming needs. In the United States, Hulu is another excellent option, while Netflix also carries the series in some countries. However, an English dub will not be immediately available, so you will have to watch with subtitles for now.

A Villain's Past and a Hero's Triumph?

Episode 3 was a masterclass in character development, focusing entirely on Bakugo's path to redemption and culminating in him saving All Might. It was a powerful moment that reminded fans of the show's incredible emotional core, elevated by breathtaking visuals.

The next episode, titled 'Quirk: Explosion!!', is poised to continue this intense momentum. Spoilers from the manga suggest that the anime is set to adapt the origin story of the ultimate villain, All For One, and explore his cruel abuse of his brother, Yoichi. This glimpse into the past will provide crucial context for the ongoing battle.

Given the episode's title, it seems highly likely that we will also witness Bakugo unleash the full potential of his power, possibly leading to the long-awaited defeat of All For One. This fated showdown is shaping up to be one of the most significant moments in the entire series.