Pete Hegseth's position as US defence secretary is under pressure after Republicans blamed him for the Iran war's political fallout, while Donald Trump publicly defended him. Replacement discussions and an impeachment push have intensified questions about his future.

Republicans Blame Hegseth for Iran War Fallout

Some Republicans privately criticised Hegseth for urging Trump to attack Iran without a clear exit strategy, according to CNN. They accused him of overstating prospects for a quick victory and backing escalation despite little sign Tehran would surrender.

A Trump adviser told Reuters Hegseth could be 'on the chopping block'. 'Someone is going to get blamed for this and you know it's not going to be him (Trump)', the adviser said.

Democrats won control of both chambers in the 3 November midterms. Their majority gives them greater power to investigate and could also complicate confirmation of a replacement if Trump nominates one after the new Congress convenes in January 2027.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis questioned whether Hegseth could secure congressional support for Trump's proposed $1.5 trillion (£1.11 trillion) defence budget. Tillis cited Hegseth's strained congressional relationships as an obstacle to advancing the spending plan.

Trump Defends Hegseth as Private Doubts Emerge

Trump defended Hegseth on 4 November, saying: 'No, I think he's doing a very good job', when asked whether he planned to remove him. Separately, Trump told The Wall Street Journal on 3 November that he had done the right thing and would do it again.

CNN and ABC News reported that Trump privately sought feedback from allies and Republicans close to the White House about Hegseth's performance and whether he should remain in the job. The consultations contrasted with his public defence but did not establish a decision to remove Hegseth.

Reuters reported that people around Trump had discussed possible replacements. The adviser's warning suggests Hegseth could face blame, but no removal decision has been announced.

Trump may want Hegseth in place for further action. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said Hegseth was '100% committed' to leading the department until the end of Trump's term.

Massie Sets Resignation Condition for Impeachment

Representative Thomas Massie said he would not reintroduce impeachment articles if Hegseth resigned. Otherwise, the Kentucky Republican plans to seek a House vote when Congress returns next week.

Massie introduced eight articles of impeachment in September, including allegations that Hegseth exceeded his authority by ordering military action against Iran without congressional authorisation, in violation of the War Powers Resolution. These remain allegations, not legal findings. CNN reported Republican sources expected the measure to pass.

A House vote to impeach would not itself remove Hegseth. Removal would require conviction by a two-thirds majority in the Senate.

Democrats Prepare Wider Pentagon Scrutiny

Vice President JD Vance said on 4 November: 'The reason we lost is the war'. He did not specifically blame Hegseth.

Democrats are preparing investigations into the Iran war, military leadership changes, Ukraine policy and US strikes on suspected drug-trafficking vessels. They could scrutinise Hegseth's senior military appointments; no wrongdoing has been established.

Hegseth has not announced plans to resign, and Trump has not said he intends to fire him. He remains in office amid criticism, impeachment pressure and replacement discussions.