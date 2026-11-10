A Russian diplomat has cast a shadow over trilateral negotiations in the United Arab Emirates, declaring that a Ukraine peace deal is 'subordinate' to securing an expansive, continent-wide European security framework.

Speaking on condition of anonymity as high-stakes discussions between Moscow, Kyiv, and Washington commenced in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, the delegate asserted that establishing long-term architectural guarantees across Europe remains the overarching objective of the summit.

The source quoted by Reuters said a comprehensive post-war security arrangement for Europe should be the negotiations' main objective.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wants wider security discussions to follow a ceasefire in Ukraine. Moscow rejects a temporary ceasefire, while Kyiv insists it must come first.

The two-day session is the first trilateral meeting since February, following three earlier rounds this year. Security guarantees are on the agenda, but the sides disagree over what a settlement requires.

Russian Source Prioritises Europe's Security Over Ukraine Peace Deal

The unnamed delegate said that talks should develop ways to prevent future threats and strengthen regional stability.

The source described a Ukrainian settlement as 'a matter of critical importance', but said it was 'subordinate to the main objective' of a continental security arrangement.

Von der Leyen said on Monday that negotiations over Europe's wider security should come only after a ceasefire. Russia argues that a temporary halt could allow Ukrainian forces to rearm.

President Trump is determined to bring an end to this horrible war, which has caused enormous loss of life, destruction, and suffering. We are working hard to find a negotiated solution that can deliver lasting peace and create the conditions for a sovereign, secure, and… — Jared Kushner (@jaredkushner) November 9, 2026

European participation is another point of disagreement. US envoy Steve Witkoff said American, Ukrainian and European officials met before the Abu Dhabi session to discuss existing security institutions and future stability.

Britain was among the countries expected to attend separate consultations, but Moscow said no direct meetings with European representatives were planned this week.

Moscow's Earlier NATO Demands Resurface in Security Debate

Russia has sought far-reaching changes to Europe's security arrangements before. Ahead of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Moscow demanded legally binding restrictions on NATO military activity in eastern Europe and Ukraine.

Its draft proposals also called for Russia and the United States to refrain from deploying nuclear weapons beyond their territories. That would have implied the withdrawal of US nuclear weapons from Europe.

Western officials rejected most of those proposals as unrealistic. Those demands illustrate Moscow's previous security objectives. There is no confirmation that identical conditions have been formally proposed during the current negotiations.

Ukraine Peace Deal Faces Ceasefire and Territorial Deadlock

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin's demand for Ukraine to withdraw from Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. Moscow claimed to annex the four regions in 2022 but has never fully controlled them.

Zelenskyy also rejects restrictions on Ukraine's military and security arrangements with Western partners. Kyiv regards those safeguards as essential to preventing another Russian invasion.

President Donald Trump's envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are pursuing a negotiated settlement. Kushner said they were working towards 'lasting peace' and suggested the talks could 'build momentum' towards further negotiations.

Ukraine maintains that territorial questions require direct talks between Putin and Zelenskyy. No meeting between the two presidents has been announced for the Abu Dhabi session.

The anonymous Russian source has placed Europe's security framework at the centre of the talks. Ukraine continues to demand an end to the fighting before wider negotiations proceed.

With the two-day summit progressing behind closed doors, neither delegation has announced tangible progress towards a ceasefire, territorial compromises, or formal security guarantees.