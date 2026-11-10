Newly appointed White House chief of staff Stephen Miller has reportedly advocated arresting and jailing journalists to compel them to reveal the identities of confidential government sources.

According to an explosive investigation published by The Atlantic, the presidential adviser pushed the coercive legal strategy during high-level national security discussions with Justice Department officials following a series of sensitive intelligence disclosures.

While former chief of staff Susie Wiles reportedly mounted strong resistance against compelling journalists to disclose confidential contacts, sources familiar with the deliberations stated that Miller insisted imprisonment would quickly break reporters' resolve.

Although Justice Department spokespersons dismissed the account as entirely false, the disclosures have ignited intense political controversy across Washington barely 24 hours after Miller formally assumed leadership of the executive branch on Monday, 9 November.

'It Wouldn't Take Long'

The Atlantic reported, citing three people familiar with discussions among White House officials and the Justice Department as they mulled arresting or jailing reporters to compel them to identify the sources behind leaked intelligence.

Two people told The Atlantic that Wiles argued against compelling journalists to disclose their sources. Miller reportedly took the opposite view, saying it would not take journalists long to give up their sources. The reporting describes internal discussions, not an approved policy or any arrest.

President Donald Trump had also urged the Justice Department to pursue criminal leak investigations on national security grounds, The Atlantic reported.

A Justice Department spokesperson told The Atlantic: 'This is absolutely false.' A White House spokesperson said unauthorised leaks will 'NEVER be tolerated' and that those responsible 'must be held accountable'.

'Full Steam Ahead'

The report spread quickly on X. 'New White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller Open to Jailing Journalists to Force Out Sources,' the account NewsWire posted on Tuesday. The post had passed 240,000 views and drawn more than 3,000 likes when checked on Tuesday.

New White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller Open to Jailing Journalists to Force Out Sources — Atlantic — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) November 9, 2026

Replies were scathing. 'Oh so we are full steam ahead on the fourth reich,' one user wrote, in a reply that drew around 20,000 likes.

'A chief of staff threatening journalists is diabolical in every which way,' another user replied. A third wrote: 'He should be in jail just for suggesting this btw.'

Such a move would mark a sharp escalation in the administration's treatment of the press. US journalists have some legal protections for confidential sources, but they are not absolute.

The Supreme Court ruled in Branzburg v Hayes in 1972 that the First Amendment does not give reporters blanket immunity from testifying before grand juries, and Congress has never passed a federal shield law.

The Man Who Gets Stuff Done

In the days before the vote, Trump repeatedly complained that 'Stephen is the only one who gets stuff done', a person close to the White House told The Atlantic. 'I need more people who get stuff done,' the president griped, according to the same person.

The Atlantic described Miller as the architect of the administration's sweeping mass deportation campaign, which many in the GOP blame in part for the party's 'historic wipeout'.

The magazine ran its profile of the promotion under the headline 'A Chief of Staff Who "Will Crack Skulls"', with a subheading describing a president with no interest in being reined in.

Miller now holds one of the most powerful staff positions in Washington, completing what the magazine called a decade-long journey from congressional staffer to the president's top aide.

He takes charge as Democrats prepare to take control of Congress in January, with the power to investigate the administration.