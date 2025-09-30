In a stark revelation shaking Britain's pandemic response, the UK COVID-19 Inquiry on 29 September 2025 exposed how lockdowns inflicted grievous harm on children, tearing at the very fabric of childhood through school closures and enforced isolation.

Witnesses detailed severe, long-lasting impacts on education, mental health, and social development, with government decisions prioritising adults over youth despite known risks. As testimonies unfolded, it became clear that lasting harm to Britain's youth was no secret, yet officials proceeded, dooming a generation to profound consequences.

Inquiry Exposes Grievous Harm

The inquiry's major research report, published 15 September 2025, drew from interviews with 600 children aged 9-22, highlighting disrupted routines and missed milestones as an 'empty time' of pandemic effects.

Participants described family tensions and emotional drain, with one noting: 'That was, like, very difficult having my mum, my auntie, my uncle; my brother was there as well and my cousin. So it was a very crowded place. It was also very, like, emotionally draining with kind of like family stuff. So I did end up, like, developing anxiety... I was very sad a lot of the time...' This underscores how COVID lockdowns amplified home-based vulnerabilities for Britain's youth.

School Closures Chaos

Government planning for school closures began only on 17 March 2020, the day before the announcement, despite earlier focus on keeping schools open. Former education secretary Gavin Williamson described the shift as a 'discombobulating 24-hour sea change,' highlighting inadequate preparation across UK nations. This failure exacerbated education disruption, with children missing crucial learning and social interactions.

Online learning challenges included limited device access, as one child said: 'I learn best when I have a physical thing in front of me ...' Exam cancellations and grade frustrations affected university aspirations, compounding long-term impacts.

Vulnerable children suffered most, with schools as 'constant eyes' for safeguarding; closures led to declined referrals and increased exposure to harm. The National Crime Agency noted rises in online abuse due to more time spent digitally during lockdowns.

Mental Health Crisis Unveiled

Post-lockdown readjustment proved tough, with one participant stating: 'Not leaving the house... and then having to try and get used to being in public again, and going to school... definitely contributed to, like, my anxiety being a lot worse.' Mental health issues surged, including body image worries and first-time service access among secondary-aged youth.

Inquiry counsel Clair Dobbin KC emphasised: 'The reality is that there were children who suffered grievous harm at the hands of their carers during the pandemic. The carers of those children bear responsibility for the violence and neglect inflicted on children, and these children stand as the starkest examples of what adults are capable of doing to children behind closed doors.'

This highlights how lockdowns removed protective layers, leading to abuse and neglect.

In an X post from LBC, it was shared: 'Some children suffered "grievous harm" at the hands of those who should have been caring for them in the pandemic, the UK COVID-19 Inquiry has heard.' Such public reactions amplify the inquiry's findings.

Baroness Heather Hallett noted the impact was 'severe and, for many, long-lasting,' urging lessons for future crises. Children's rights groups called for apologies and prioritisation of youth in decisions.

The four-week hearings, starting 29 September 2025, probe physical health, long COVID, and high absence rates, revealing systemic oversights. Stories from parents like Aisha illustrate ongoing struggles, with her son lacking education and facing trouble post-lockdown.