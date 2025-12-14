Amid mourning for the victims of a mass shooting at Brown University, Trump's festive social media post sparked a wave of criticism over tone-deaf timing.

Trump faced significant backlash after posting what critics described as a 'cheery' Christmas portrait on Truth Social on Saturday evening, Dec. 13, 2025, at a moment when the United States was reeling from a deadly shooting at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. The incident left two students dead and nine injured during the second day of final examinations at the prestigious Ivy League institution.

Shooting at Brown University Shocks Campus and Nation

At approximately 16:05 EST on Dec. 13, gunfire erupted in Room 166 of the Barus and Holley engineering building during a final review session. Two students were killed and nine more were wounded, with several in critical condition, according to officials.

Law enforcement agencies, including the Providence Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, responded to the scene. The suspect remains at large, though a person of interest was detained briefly before being cleared, and authorities continue a widespread search. A shelter-in-place order across the campus and surrounding neighbourhood was lifted early on Sunday after heavy police presence and canvassing.

Brown University issued alerts urging students and staff to lock doors, silence phones and hide while the situation unfolded. President Christina Paxson said the university is coordinating with emergency services to support victims and their families.

Posts from students described scenes of chaos as classmates sheltered under desks and fled corridors amid gunfire on social media. Local hospitals received the injured, and final exams scheduled for the following days were cancelled as the campus remained on edge.

Trump's Social Post Amid National Grief

Shortly after the shooting news broke, President Trump issued multiple posts on his Truth Social platform addressing the incident, including an initial claim that a suspect had been apprehended. Minutes later, he corrected the statement to reflect that no suspect was in custody after authorities clarified the earlier report.

Later on the platform, the president shared a Christmas portrait. The juxtaposition of the Christmas imagery with national mourning prompted critics to label the post 'tone-deaf' and 'insensitive'. Across platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), users condemned what they saw as an inappropriate prioritisation of personal branding over empathy for victims. Some commentators said the timing emphasised a broader pattern of misjudging national sentiment during tragedies.

Public and Official Reactions

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley and law enforcement officials have continued to provide updates on the ongoing investigation. Smiley confirmed at a press briefing that two students died and nine others were hurt, though he cautioned that casualties could change as more information emerged. He urged the public to remain vigilant and cooperative with authorities.

Critics seized on the president's initial posting of an apprehended suspect, later corrected, as emblematic of misinformation spreading during crises. On X, multiple users called the updates 'dangerous' and criticised the president for embellishing details not yet confirmed by law enforcement.

The tragedy has renewed broader debates in the United States over gun violence and campus safety, as this shooting marks the first mass shooting at an Ivy League institution. It comes amid a year of multiple high-profile shootings nationwide.

Across social and political spheres, the debate over Trump's Christmas portrait underlines enduring tensions in how public figures communicate during moments of national tragedy.