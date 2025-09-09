Mitchum deodorant is under fire after dozens of UK customers reported burning armpits and painful rashes. Complaints, which began surfacing early this month, have since exploded across TikTok and other social platforms. Videos show angry red bumps, irritation, and what users describe as chemical burns.

'I can't explain how much my pits burn,' one user wrote. Another urged people to avoid the roll-on altogether. At the centre of the backlash is the Mitchum 48-Hour Roll-On Anti-Perspirant & Deodorant, with affected batches reportedly sold in the UK, Ireland, and South Africa.

Mitchum Responds to Customer Complaints

Mitchum UK issued an apology to customers who experienced burning armpits and discomfort after using the product. The company stressed that the ingredients formula had not been changed, but admitted that a manufacturing process adjustment had altered one raw material in certain batches.

'Consumer wellbeing is always our priority, and we are truly sorry some of our customers have experienced temporary irritation,' a spokesperson was quoted by ITV News. 'We take this kind of feedback extremely seriously and have worked hard to investigate the cause.'

'We want to reassure there has been no change to the formula of our products, but we have identified a change in the manufacturing process affecting one of our raw materials,' the spokesperson added.

It has also been reported that the brand has since reverted to the original process and is working to remove remaining affected products from shelves. Mitchum also encouraged customers who suffered reactions to contact its customer care team directly.

Ingredients Under the Microscope

The controversy has drawn attention to deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients more broadly. While Mitchum insisted its product formula remained unchanged, many consumers have questioned what exactly is meant by a change in manufacturing process.

Common antiperspirant ingredients include aluminium salts, alcohol, and fragrances, which can all be irritants for sensitive skin. Experts note that even slight variations in raw material preparation or purity can trigger reactions in some users.

Consumer mistrust has grown amid concerns that hidden ingredients or undisclosed changes may have contributed to the recent complaints.

Impact Across the UK and Beyond

Reports of burning armpits linked to Mitchum deodorant have primarily come from the UK, Ireland, and South Africa. The company confirmed that only certain batches were affected but did not specify how many units had reached store shelves.

Major retailers including Boots, Superdrug, Asda, and Sainsbury's stock Mitchum deodorant across the UK.

Social media posts from shoppers suggest confusion remains about whether affected roll-ons are still available for purchase.

Customer groups have urged buyers to check product codes carefully and to stop using the product immediately if irritation occurs.

Regulatory Watch and Consumer Safety

The controversy has raised fresh questions about regulatory oversight in the personal care industry. Although Mitchum has apologised and taken steps to address the issue, there has been no confirmation of formal investigations by UK health or consumer watchdogs, including the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA).

Consumer safety groups argue the case highlights the need for greater transparency around product ingredients and manufacturing processes. The rising demand for natural or 'clean' deodorants reflects a broader shift in consumer priorities, with many now scrutinising labels more closely before making purchasing decisions.