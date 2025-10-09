It's official: Minecraft 2 is happening! Warner Bros. is expanding its cubic cinematic universe. Following a box-office performance so colossal it stunned Hollywood, the studio has greenlit the sequel to its smash hit, A Minecraft Movie.

Minecraft 2 Release Date Revealed

Get ready to dust off your diamond pickaxes, as Minecraft 2 is officially in the works and is set to premiere in cinemas on July 23, 2027, the studio confirmed in a highly anticipated announcement on Thursday, October 9. The news arrives as the original film's success story continues to ripple through the industry, proving that this beloved video game translates into true theatrical gold.

The Success of the Original Paving the Way for Minecraft 2

The announcement of the follow-up arrives just two years after the original Minecraft film turbo-charged the box office, becoming one of the most remarkable commercial successes of the year. The Warner Bros. and Legendary-backed PG adventure was an instant sensation, obliterating all expectations for its opening weekend.

It racked up a stunning $162 million domestically and $312 million globally. It also debuted to a record $163 million domestic opening. The film's runaway popularity was significantly fuelled by younger audiences and a viral social media phenomenon known as the 'Chicken Jockey' trend.

The picture remained a colossal draw throughout the spring, ending its global run with a staggering figure of $957 million. With a worldwide total approaching $1 billion, A Minecraft Movie is the second highest-grossing release of the year worldwide.

That makes it the second-highest grossing Hollywood film in 2025, falling just short of Disney's Lilo & Stitch which amassed $1.03 billion. Its phenomenal performance helped cement the continued theatrical appeal of established intellectual property, setting the stage for one of the most exciting sequels in the making.

The Creative Team Behind Minecraft 2

For now, plot specifics for the sequel 'remain deep in the mine,' as Warner Bros. teased. However, the studio confirmed a vital creative team member is returning to the fold: Jared Hess. Hess, who helmed the first film, is set to return to direct and co-write the screenplay alongside Chris Galletta. The screenplay by Jared Hess & Chris Galletta is currently under wraps.

The original film starred Jack Black and Jason Momoa and centred on a band of misfits. These characters were pulled through a magical portal into the iconic, cubic world of Minecraft and guided by an expert crafter named Steve, played by Black.

The production team for the second Minecraft adventure boasts a substantial list of returning producers. This includes Legendary's Mary Parent and Cale Boyter, as well as Roy Lee, Eric McLeod, Kayleen Walters, Torfi Frans Ólafsson, and star Jason Momoa, who starred in the original pic.

The strong producer line-up indicates a seamless transition of creative vision from the first blockbuster to the highly anticipated follow-up. The buzz around the studio was that there were always other worlds to build out and characters in the Minecraft-verse, suggesting the sequel will further expand the beloved game's lore and potential for future cinematic outings.

How Warner Bros.' Box Office Success Led to Minecraft 2

A Minecraft Movie helped spark a huge reversal in fortune for Warner Bros.' box office performance. It successfully followed a run of misfires including Joker: Folie a Deux, Mickey 17 and The Alto Knights.

Following the massive success of the video-game adaptation, the studio has churned out a remarkable six consecutive wins, further demonstrating their renewed commercial strength. This streak includes popular titles such as Sinners, Final Destination Bloodlines, F1: The Movie (distributed for Apple), Superman, Weapons and The Conjuring: Last Rites.

The studio's final release of the year, Paul Thomas Anderson and Leonardo DiCaprio's acclaimed One Battle After Another, has generated $110 million after just two weeks, against its $130 million budget, rounding out a highly successful period for the studio.

In other release schedule news, Warner Bros. confirmed it is shifting its animated movie Bad Fairies from the same July 23, 2027 date to May 21, 2027. The film is set to feature Cynthia Erivo in the lead voice role, with directors Megan Nicole Dong and Olivier Staphylas and a screenplay by Deborah Frances-White.

The news of Minecraft 2 arriving in summer 2027 comes alongside the re-ups of Warner Bros. Motion Picture chairs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, suggesting strong confidence in the studio's leadership and its future slate.

The swift confirmation of Minecraft 2 solidifies the franchise's standing as a cinematic powerhouse for Warner Bros. and Legendary. With the original film's near-billion-dollar success proving the boundless potential of the Minecraft-verse, all eyes will now be on director Jared Hess and his team to expand this cubic world.

Stay tuned to IBTimes UK for the latest news and updates on Minecraft 2!