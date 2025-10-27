Conservative commentator Candace Owens has ignited controversy after claiming that billionaires Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, and Sam Altman are 'not human' but 'hybrids' with 'demonic energy.'

Speaking on her podcast on 25 October, Owens alleged that something 'strange' in their eyes revealed they weren't entirely human. She said their involvement in artificial intelligence reflected 'demonic' or 'non-human' power.

'I'm pretty sure they're hybrids. It's something in the eyes,' Owens said. 'I'm not saying I'd stab Elon, but I'm not sure he would bleed.'

A clip of the discussion has circulated on X (formerly Twitter), where users debated whether Owens was being literal or using metaphorical language. Her remarks were also reported by outlets such as JFeed and The People's Voice.

Calls for Psychiatric Evaluation

Several commentators, including conservative influencers, have called Owens' remarks 'unhinged' and 'irresponsible.'

Posts circulating online claim 'many high-profile conservatives are urging Candace Owens to get psychiatric help.'

Others defended her right to express personal or religious opinions, arguing she was using metaphorical language to criticise the tech elite's growing influence over AI.

As of now, Owens has not retracted or clarified her statements. Musk, Thiel, and Altman have also remained silent.

No Evidence for the Claims

Background on Candace Owens

Owens, 35, is a right-wing media personality known for sharp critiques of liberal politics, feminism, and vaccine mandates.

Her recent comments mark a shift from political debate to conspiratorial and spiritual territory — a move that even supporters find concerning.

She first gained national attention through viral social-media posts and appearances on Fox News and The Daily Wire.

Owens has previously been involved in several controversies, including disputes over COVID-19 vaccines, race relations, and her views on feminism and transgender issues.

The Larger Conversation

Owens' viral remarks arrive amid intense global debate about AI ethics, power concentration, and spiritual fears around technology.

Analysts say the incident reflects how political commentary and online conspiracy culture increasingly overlap in digital media.

Whether Owens' statements were satire, metaphor, or belief remains unclear. But one fact stands: her words once again made her a global trending topic — and reignited questions about where opinion ends and delusion begins.

The controversy continues to trend on social media platforms, with users debating whether Owens' remarks reflect a satirical metaphor or a profound belief.

Some conservative commentators have expressed worry that such rhetoric could undermine the credibility of political commentary on technology and ethics.

Mental-health professionals have not publicly commented on Owens' statements, and there is no indication that she has sought or been advised to seek a psychiatric evaluation.

Conclusion

Owens' comments describing Musk, Thiel and Altman as 'hybrids' with 'demonic energy' have attracted criticism from both supporters and detractors. The allegations remain unsubstantiated, and none of the individuals she named have responded.

The episode underscores how online discussions about technology, spirituality, and power can quickly escalate into controversy — and how public figures face growing scrutiny over the boundaries of commentary in the digital age.