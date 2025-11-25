A dog suffered severe injuries inside a luxury mall in the Philippines after its paws became trapped in an escalator, sparking widespread outrage and intense discussions about animal safety in public spaces. The incident unfolded at SM Aura in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, and was captured on video, prompting a wave of anger across social media.

How the Escalator Accident Unfolded

The video, shared by TikTok user @garryguirnaldo, shows the small dog walking on an escalator before its paws become caught between the steps. Viewers immediately reacted with shock, questioning why the dog had not been carried. The footage spread across TikTok and other platforms as Filipinos expressed concern for the animal's condition.

According to a report by Bilyonaryo, the dog was being handled by an elderly woman who appeared unaware of the danger. The dog's owner later clarified online that the woman was his grandmother and that the accident had been unintentional. However, the explanation did little to calm the public backlash.

Veterinarians Forced to Amputate the Dog's Hind Legs

The injuries were far more serious than viewers initially assumed. The owner, who identified himself online as Angelo, said veterinarians were left with no choice but to amputate the dog's two hind legs. He explained that the damage to the paws and bones was too extensive to save the limbs.

As the dog struggled through trauma and continuous pain, Angelo shared a heartbreaking update: the family ultimately decided to have the dog put to sleep. The news intensified public anger, with many saying the suffering could have been prevented through basic caution.

Public Reaction: Anger, Grief and Calls for Accountability

The TikTok comment sections quickly filled with emotional reactions. Many criticised the owner for not ensuring the dog was carried or placed in a stroller before stepping onto the escalator. Animal lovers expressed frustration, saying escalators are one of the most common hazards for pets in malls.

One viral comment in Filipino read: 'Hello?? Have some COMMON SENSE. Carry pets when on the escalator!' Others questioned why dogs were being brought into crowded malls instead of parks, suggesting that pets are safer in open areas designed for animals.

The outrage reflected a broader concern about pet safety in public spaces in the Philippines. Many users urged malls to implement clearer warnings or require owners to carry pets, pointing out that signs often go unnoticed or unenforced.

A Growing Debate on Mall Policies for Pets

Although SM Aura allows pets inside its premises, the incident has sparked debate about whether malls should tighten their rules. Some netizens suggested mandatory pet strollers. Others argued that escalators should display more visible warnings specifically for people handling animals.

The discussion also raised questions about the responsibilities of both owners and establishments. While some defended the grandmother in the video, noting her age and lack of familiarity with escalator mechanics, many emphasised that pet safety ultimately lies with the handler, regardless of the circumstances.

Why This Accident Has Captured National Attention

Incidents of pets being injured on escalators have been reported globally, yet this particular case struck a nerve across the Philippines due to the tragic chain of events that followed: the severe injury, the double amputation and the eventual euthanasia. The video's viral nature intensified the emotional response, as viewers witnessed the moment the dog's paws became trapped.

Animal welfare groups are now expected to issue reminders about escalator safety and responsible pet handling as the conversation continues online. The incident has become a stark example of how a single moment of oversight can lead to irreversible consequences for animals that rely entirely on their owners for protection.