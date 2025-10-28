Country music legend Dolly Parton has left fans and family worried after revealing ongoing health issues, which forced her to delay her sold-out Las Vegas residency.

The 79-year-old singer took to social media to share that doctors had advised her to undergo several medical procedures. Ever the optimist, Parton tried to lighten the mood by joking that it was 'time for a 100,000-mile check-up'.

Those worries grew when her sister, Frieda, publicly asked for prayers on Parton's behalf. The singer's manager later clarified that she was only dealing with kidney stones, hoping to calm speculations.

Despite assurances, however, fans feared that her condition might be more serious than she let on.

'I'm Not Ready to Die Yet', Says Dolly

In an interview earlier this month, Parton attempted to put minds at ease again by addressing her health directly. She admitted that while she's facing health issues, she still feels far from finished.

'I'm not ready to die yet', the country singer remarked, according to Heatworld, the same relentless drive that has defined her 60-year career.

Sources close to the star also said that Parton's refusal to slow down has alarmed her family and management team. While doctors advised rest, the country icon has reportedly continued overseeing her business from her home.

Families are saying parton is supposed to be recovering, but she keeps 'working from bed — sending messages, reviewing plans, and staying involved in everything'.

The source added that her unstoppable work ethic, which helped build a multimillion-dollar empire including Dollywood and multiple product lines, now threatens to hinder her recovery. She may no longer be in the emergency room, but it's not a far place for her to be if she keeps working, said her friends and family.

A History of Powering Through Pain

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Parton has pushed through illness to keep performing.

In the 1980s, she collapsed on stage and was later diagnosed with endometriosis, which led to a partial hysterectomy at just 36.

Then in 2015, she continued filming her movie Coat of Many Colors only three weeks after undergoing surgery to remove kidney stones.

Her friends say that kind of resilience, while inspiring, has become a double-edged sword. 'Her team's trying to lighten her workload, but Dolly insists on approving everything herself, even the Dollywood Christmas menu.'

However, close friends also acknowledged that her recent loss may explain why she's throwing herself into work. Parton's husband of nearly 60 years, businessman Carl Dean, passed away earlier this year at 82. The couple met when she was 19 and remained inseparable until his death.

While her loved ones understand her need to stay active, they fear she's running on empty. 'Her doctors keep warning her to rest, but she ignores them. She insists she's fine — that she's built differently.'

Between doctors' advice and her Las Vegas residency rescheduled to 2026, Dolly Parton has kept up her spirit by promoting her Christmas cookware, cookie recipes, and fashion lines online. With the holidays coming up, she's also continued managing operations at Dollywood and has been checking in with staff and helping with plans.