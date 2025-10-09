Dolly Parton has broken her silence on growing speculation about her health, revealing that recent medical complications were caused by neglecting her own well-being after the death of her husband, Carl Dean.

The 79-year-old country icon reassured fans she's recovering and far from 'on her deathbed', calling her experience a personal wake-up call and a reminder to slow down.

Neglecting Her Health After Carl Dean's Passing

In a candid statement, Parton admitted she stopped prioritising her health in the months leading up to and following her husband's death earlier this year.

'I didn't take care of myself back when my husband Carl was very sick, and then when he passed away,' she said. 'I neglected a lot of things I ought to have taken care of.'

Sources close to the singer said she was treated near her Nashville home, likely at Vanderbilt University Medical Centre, after developing a kidney stone that led to an infection. Parton described the ordeal as a 'wake-up call', saying grief had driven her to push herself too hard.

Cancelled Appearances And Postponed Plans

The celebrity has had to put off her schedule due to a health setback. Parton decided to move her planned residency in Las Vegas from December 2025 to the fall of 2026.

Earlier this year, she also cancelled a public appearance at her Tennessee tourist park, Dollywood. She assured followers that her career is far from over despite these adjustments.

She declared, 'I'm not ready to die yet.' 'I'm not done working.'

She will resume live performances after receiving complete medical clearance, according to her team.

Freida Parton's Post Sparks Widespread Concern

Fans all across the world responded anxiously to Freida Parton's Facebook call for prayers. Within hours, Freida clarified that Dolly was merely 'under the weather' and apologised for frightening the public.

Freida said that her tweet had been 'misinterpreted' and that she 'didn't mean to scare anyone.'

Later, Dolly reportedly told friends that her sister's article 'nearly sent me to my grave from laughter,' as she dismissed the miscommunication.

Dolly Breaks Her Silence: 'I Ain't Dead Yet'

Parton's sister, Freida, stated on Facebook that she had been "up all night praying" for her, raising concerns that the singer's health was serious.

Dolly responded by posting a little video to Instagram, where she comforted followers while grinning:

'I'm still alive. Do you think I'm sick?'

The singer was seen at home in Tennessee in the video, which went viral right away. She appeared cheerful and at ease. Although she acknowledged that she had experienced some 'health problems,' she emphasised that they were not life-threatening.

She also made light of false rumours that were going around on the internet, joking that she was 'flattered people care, but I'm still here, y'all.'

Faith, Resilience, And A Reminder To Slow Down

Parton has been candid about her faith and how it has contributed to her resiliency throughout her career. Her health problems, she added, might be heaven's reminder to slow down.

'Maybe God's telling me to rest for a little while,' she said. 'But he's not telling me to quit.'

She also encouraged fans to look after themselves, saying, 'You can't pour from an empty cup.'

Looking Ahead: Recovery And Renewal

Parton is still committed to her healing and artistic endeavours despite the difficulties of the previous year. She is still in charge of her literacy organisation, Imagination Library, and has mentioned a new children's book that is in development.

Her social media platforms have been swamped with encouraging messages from fans who commend her sincerity and bravery.

'Don't believe everything you read — I'm still kicking,' was Parton's straightforward message to her supporters.

The Queen of Country continues to persevere at the age of 79, demonstrating once more that her greatest power is not only her voice but also her resilient spirit.