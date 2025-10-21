Country music legend Dolly Parton is reportedly taking a much-needed break from the spotlight after canceling her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency to prioritise her health.

The 79-year-old singer, best known for hits like 'Jolene' and '9 to 5', is said to be preparing for several medical procedures while recovering at her Nashville mansion. Sources close to the icon reveal that while she's been forced to slow down, she found comfort in the outpouring of love and support from fellow celebrities and fans.

Her friends, including Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson, have been checking in regularly to offer emotional support.

Dolly Parton's Health After Loss of Husband

According to insiders cited by The Globe, Parton's inner circle has rallied around her during what has been a challenging year both physically and emotionally. Earlier this year, the country singer lost her husband, Carl Dean, after nearly six decades, a loss that has pushed Parton to lean more than ever on people close to her.

The source added that her friends, McEntire and Clarkson, have been sending care packages and handwritten notes. Many of them have expressed that Parton, who has always been the strong one offering advice and comfort, deserves to be on the receiving of that same care.

With her husband gone, Parton has reportedly felt 'more vulnerable' than ever. While she's optimistic as ever, friends are worried about how health issues, including kidney stone complications that she admitted were 'causing a lot of problems', may affect her ability to keep up with her busy schedule.

However, those closest to Parton are reportedly anxious, adding that her friends are 'extremely upset' and praying she'll pull through as she struggles to 'sit still'.

In a latest update from the National Enquirer, it was revealed that Parton's natural drive to stay busy is making it difficult for her to slow down. Even while confined to her Nashville home, she continues to oversee operations at her Dollywood theme park, check in on staff, and stay active with her business ventures.

The source continued that it's understandable to a degree that Parton's hardwired to be a workaholic, but it's also understandable for those close to her to feel worried that she's once again pushing herself too far.

Fans React to Dolly Parton's Health Amid Cancelled Vegas Residency

The announcement of Parton's cancelled residency at Caesars Palace's Colosseum came as a shock to fans worldwide, many of whom had already secured tickets for the Christmas performances. The shows have now been rescheduled to September 2026.

In a heartfelt message to her fans, Parton explained that doctors are telling her to rest but have assured them that she's following medical advice closely and intends to return to the stage stronger than ever.

Her fans' concerns grew after her sister, Freida Parton, publicly asked for prayers on Facebook, sparking rumours about the condition of Parton's health. Freida later clarified that she didn't mean to alarm anyone and simply wanted support for her sister during a challenging time.

Fans were quick to flood social platforms with hashtags like #GetWellDolly, sending the country icon well-wishes and tributes.