Dominic West has reportedly confessed his feelings for Lily James, just weeks after he posed for the press with wife Catherine FitzGerald insisting that their marriage is "strong" and they are "very much still together."

According to a new report in The Sun, Dominic West's decade-old marriage with Catherine FitzGerald "is as good as over" after he admitted his feelings for Lily James amid their PDA scandal. A source told the outlet: "Catherine has told those closest to her that Dominic has admitted having feelings for Lily."

The landscape designer initially believed that the entire scandal was just a one-off, but after realising Dominic's feelings, she is preparing to end their relationship.

"At first it seemed as though the whole thing was just a one-off but Catherine has since said it's become obvious it was more than that. Catherine feels crushed by it, naturally. It's a huge thing to be coming to terms with," the source said.

The insider added that Catherine has since "told the people closest to her that their marriage is as good as over now and she doesn't think there is a way past this." The 49-year-old had tied the knot with Dominic in June 2010 after reuniting following a university romance.

The couple shares four children- Dora, 13, Senan, 12, Francis, 11, and Christabel, seven. Dominic also has a 21-year-old daughter, Martha, with former girlfriend Polly Astor.

Catherine had previously defended her marriage with Dominic after pictures of him getting cosy with the "Cinderella" star in Rome went viral. The pictures were taken in October when the two were in Italy for the filming of TV mini-series "The Pursuit of Love." A source had claimed to Daily Mail that the duo even spent two nights in a suite at the top Hotel De La Ville.

Amid reports that Dominic's marriage with Catherine is almost over, an old interview of his has also resurfaced in which he defended infidelity in a marriage. In an interview with Evening Standard in 2016, the 51-year-old said: "It's daft to kick someone out over a fling. Isn't it? Everyone should turn a blind eye to men's behaviour between the ages of 40 and 50. Let it all blow over."

In another interview with Harper's Bazaar, while promoting "The Affair," the actor said monogamy is "not the necessarily natural way to be."