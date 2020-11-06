Lily James has seemingly broke another coronavirus rule with an outing with long-time pal Dominic Cooper, which marked her first public appearance since her PDA scandal with co-star Dominic West.

Lily James joined her friend and "Mamma Mia" co-star Dominic Cooper for a boozy dinner in London on Tuesday night, seemingly violating the Tier Two lockdown rules in the city which barred people from "socially meeting indoors with family or friends unless they are part of your household or support bubble." However, a loophole in the rule exempts business meetings, which worked for the actress as well as her representative clarified to Daily Mail that the dinner was a "business meeting for a charity project." The tier two rules were valid only till Thursday.

As per the report, James and Cooper were joined by another person for the dinner at the Lemonia Greek restaurant in Primrose Hill, north London. The "Cinderella" actress was seen laughing and joking with her former co-star before they left the eatery with a bottle of wine.

This marks her first public outing since the 31-year-old made headlines when photos of her apparently kissing her married co-star Dominic West went viral. The controversial date took place on Oct. 11 in Italy where the two were filming their TV mini-series "The Pursuit of Love."

It later emerged that the duo had broken a strict coronavirus rule in Rome by riding together on a scooter which is prohibited amid coronavirus pandemic to maintain social distancing guidelines. The local law enforcement warned that the couple might also get fined for it.

"The law is quite clear: riding tandem on an e-scooter is forbidden. It's a breach of the highway code and a breach of the new Covid laws," local councilor Stefano Marin told The Sun.

"You are supposed to maintain social distance and riding tandem on a scooter is not keeping social distance. Now we have been made aware of this we shall be investigating. The law is equal for all," he further explained. If charged, the duo is facing around €200 (£180) fine for the violation.