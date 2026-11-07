Domino's Pizza UK has joined the debate after an Italian chef reportedly lost his job for refusing to serve pineapple‑topped pizza, describing him as 'a man of principle' in a social media response that quickly caught attention online.

The fast‑food chain reacted to a BBC News World post about Davide Tamburella, who was dismissed from Brisbane restaurant La Costa after repeatedly refusing to prepare ham and pineapple pizza. Domino's first commented: 'a man of principle,' before sharing the BBC post separately with the caption 'legend.'

The restaurant chain's reaction added another layer to the long‑running pineapple‑on‑pizza debate, with social media users divided over whether the chef was defending his culinary heritage or allowing personal preferences to interfere with his professional responsibilities.

Domino's Calls Chef a 'Legend' After Firing Story Goes Viral

The BBC News World post, published on 5 November, attracted widespread attention, with Domino's Pizza UK among the accounts weighing in.

Its initial response, 'a man of principle,' was followed by a separate repost of the same story carrying the single-word caption 'legend.'

The comments drew further reactions from users who supported the chef's refusal. One commenter wrote: 'As an Italian, I support this man's decision.'

Others took a more playful approach, treating the incident as another chapter in the international argument over whether pineapple belongs on pizza. One user defended the topping, writing: 'Pineapple Pizza is peak pizza though!'

Domino's responded to that comment with a tongue-in-cheek disagreement, saying: 'it's an opinion, a wrong opinion, but hey.'

The exchange highlighted how a workplace dispute had become an entertaining social media debate, with the pizza chain using humour to engage with the controversy.

Why Was Davide Tamburella Fired?

According to a report from BBC News, Tamburella was dismissed from La Costa, a now-closed restaurant in Brisbane, in May. His refusal to prepare ham and pineapple pizza for guests at a function was among several concerns raised by management.

The chef reportedly argued that instructions from management did not have to be followed if he considered them offensive to his culture. The Fair Work Commission's ruling noted that he believed adding pineapple to pizza was an insult to Italian culture.

It was not the first time the issue had caused disagreement. According to the BBC report, Tamburella had refused to use pineapple on pizzas on three occasions over four years and had previously asked his employer to understand the importance of the issue to Italians.

However, the dispute was not the only reason management raised concerns about his conduct. The commission's account also referred to complaints about his communication style, use of foul language and frustration in the workplace.

The report also detailed an incident in April when Tamburella fractured bones in his right hand after striking a metal handrail.

Chef Loses Unfair Dismissal Claim

Following his dismissal, Tamburella challenged the decision through Australia's Fair Work Commission, arguing that he had been unfairly dismissed.

However, he lost the claim because his application was submitted after the required deadline. The ruling, as described by the BBC, therefore concerned the timing of his application rather than establishing that the pineapple dispute alone justified his dismissal.

The chef had also hoped to secure employer sponsorship for a visa that could allow him to become a permanent resident. The restaurant ended that process after his employment was terminated.

La Costa's managing director, Elliot Ingram, told the Daily Mail that there was 'more to this story than a pizza topping'. The BBC also reported that Tamburella's LinkedIn profile indicated he had moved on to another Brisbane restaurant.

While the employment dispute involved several workplace issues, Domino's intervention has helped turn the story into another viral moment in the ongoing pineapple pizza argument.

For some users, Tamburella is a defender of Italian culinary tradition. For others, pineapple remains a perfectly acceptable pizza topping. Either way, Domino's has made its position on the debate clear.