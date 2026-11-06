Florida Governor Ron DeSantis described Republican losses in the 2026 midterm elections as 'close to an extinction-level event' during a news conference in Tallahassee.

Hours later on Wednesday, 4 November, he criticised congressional Republicans for failing to deliver major conservative reforms before voters handed Democrats control of Congress.

The remarks followed Tuesday's elections, which saw Democrats win majorities in both the House of Representatives and Senate. They will formally take control of both chambers in January 2027.

Florida offered Republicans some relief, although their statewide victories were narrower than the party might have hoped. DeSantis, whose second term ends on 5 January, contrasted those results with the party's defeats elsewhere.

Ron DeSantis Blames Senate Republicans for Legislative Inaction

During a Fox News interview with Laura Ingraham, DeSantis questioned whether Senate Republicans had been willing to pursue ambitious conservative reforms.

Asked about abolishing the Senate filibuster, he challenged lawmakers' commitment to sweeping legislative changes.

'I saw no indication that the current group of Republican senators were interested in doing that type of bold conservative change,' he said.

Immigration featured prominently in his criticism. DeSantis questioned why Congress had not sought to shut off H-1B visas, which allow US employers to recruit foreign workers for specialised positions.

He also criticised lawmakers for failing to codify President Donald Trump's immigration executive orders or pursue restrictions on federal courts' jurisdiction over deportation cases.

Those proposals reflected DeSantis' preferred policies, although the interview did not establish whether they could have secured sufficient congressional support.

Ron DeSantis Says Republican Voters Stayed Home

The governor also blamed Republican losses partly on supporters who, he claimed, stayed home because Washington had failed to deliver.

'A lot of our voters who stayed home, they stayed home because they were frustrated with the lack of productivity from Republicans in the House and Senate,' he said.

His explanation remains a political assessment rather than a finding established by independent turnout research.

The Associated Press' voter poll identified wider dissatisfaction, including concerns about inflation and living costs. About two-thirds of respondents said Trump's policies had worsened the economy.

DeSantis acknowledged that the results represented a rebuke of Trump and Congress, including from independents and some Republican voters.

Ron DeSantis Highlights Florida Wins as 2028 Questions Emerge

At his earlier Tallahassee news conference, DeSantis argued that Democrats had benefited from dissatisfaction with Republicans rather than receiving an outright endorsement of their political agenda.

Florida nevertheless delivered two important Republican victories. Byron Donalds defeated Democrat David Jolly in the governor's race, with unofficial results showing a margin of approximately 1.3 percentage points.

Republican Senator Ashley Moody also defeated Democrat Angie Nixon by approximately 2.9 percentage points, according to unofficial state returns.

The victories allowed DeSantis to defend Florida's Republican record while acknowledging that the state had not escaped the national electoral shift. His criticism also arrives as Republicans consider their options for the 2028 presidential election.

DeSantis sought the Republican nomination in 2024 before withdrawing and endorsing Trump. He has not announced another campaign.

Vice-President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are also being discussed as possible contenders, although neither has declared a presidential bid.