Elon Musk could find himself facing an uncomfortable reckoning in Washington after Democrats seized control of both chambers of Congress, despite his reported $445 million (about £334 million) campaign spending and efforts to use his major social media platform, X, to rally support for Republican candidates in the midterm elections.

The Democrats' victory in the November 3 midterm elections has reshaped the political landscape, putting them in line to gain greater oversight powers when the new Congress convenes in January.

Reports said those powers could allow them to investigate the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which Musk led during the early months of President Donald Trump's second term.

Democrats Gain Power To Investigate Musk

The Democratic victories in both chambers of Congress could significantly change the political environment surrounding Musk, whose companies have secured billions of dollars in government business.

With control of the House and Senate, Democrats will have greater authority to conduct oversight hearings, demand documents and summon officials to answer questions about the administration's decisions.

Musk's previous involvement in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which spearheaded efforts to reduce federal spending and reshape government agencies, is likely to attract renewed attention.

The billionaire's political spending also became a significant feature of the election campaign. According to NPR, he directed more than $200 million (roughly £150 million) towards political efforts in Texas alone, where his companies are headquartered, in an attempt to help Republicans retain a crucial Senate seat.

Billions in Federal Contracts Raise Conflict-of-Interest Questions

One of the biggest questions facing lawmakers concerns the relationship between Musk's private companies and the government agencies that reviewed DOGE.

According to figures cited by the Democracy Defenders Fund, Musk secured at least $6.3 billion (around £4.8 billion) in government contracts during the four months he led DOGE. His companies reportedly obtained at least another $10 billion (approximately £7.5 billion) in contracts afterwards.

The overlap between Musk's commercial interests and DOGE's involvement in federal agencies prompted Democratic lawmakers to question whether adequate safeguards were in place to prevent potential conflicts of interest.

Government Watchdog Raises Questions Over DOGE Oversight

Concerns about accountability were also highlighted in an August 2026 report by the Government Accountability Office (GAO), the federal government's independent auditing agency.

The report identified 206 people who held DOGE-related positions within the Executive Office of the President between January 2025 and January 2026. It found that the White House had not provided requested ethics training records and financial disclosures, preventing investigators from determining whether all relevant personnel had fulfilled those requirements.

Democratic lawmakers have already signalled their willingness to pursue the issue. Representative James Walkinshaw of Virginia said Musk should answer questions under oath about his leadership of DOGE and the administration's reported savings.

Musk's Political Influence Takes a Hit

The election results also delivered a significant setback to Musk's political ambitions in Texas, where Democrat James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton in the Senate race.

Talarico had repeatedly criticised the billionaire's political spending during his campaign, accusing him of trying to use his enormous wealth to influence the state's political future. Following his victory, the Democrat said political power should belong to ordinary Americans rather than wealthy donors.

Musk responded to the election results with a sarcastic post on X, joking that his supposed election-interfering space lasers had failed. However, with Democrats preparing to exercise their newly acquired congressional powers, the billionaire could soon face questions that extend well beyond his unsuccessful efforts to help Republicans retain control of Washington.