A Red Baron worker's angry reaction to an Instagram prank has sparked an online fundraising surge, with more than $77,000 (£57,750) now raised after the employee revealed he was struggling to pay his mortgage while supporting four children. The video, which has circulated widely on social media, has also renewed criticism of prank content targeting members of the public while they are at work.

The worker was inside a grocery store when a content creator approached him and asked what time it was. When the worker pulled out his phone, the prankster then told the employee he had just taken $10 (£7.50) from him. The worker initially tried to understand what was happening before making clear that he was not in the mood for a prank.

Red Baron Worker Says Prank Was 'Not Funny'

'Dude, thank you, bro. I just took ten dollars,' the prankster says in the footage. The worker responds: 'I'm not in any room for this crap right now.'

As the prankster continues, the employee becomes increasingly frustrated and explains the pressure he is under. 'You're probably making money off of this, I can't pay my goddamn mortgage and I got four kids at home,' the worker says. 'So not funny.'

He also tells the prankster that his children had gone to bed without him because he was still working. He says he was supposed to have been home an hour earlier and had to get up at 5am to visit 10 more stores.

'My life is hard enough as it is. I don't need this crap,' he says, adding that he could potentially be removed from the store because of the confrontation. The prankster repeatedly insists that the incident is 'not that deep' and says it was only a joke. The worker, however, makes clear that he does not see it that way.

The footage appears to have been posted under the Instagram handle @thea.ctiveworld, also known as 'ThreeOfAKind'. The account appeared to have been deactivated as of publication. The identity of the person behind the account has not been independently established in the sources reviewed. The video has since been reposted and circulated online.

Online Support Grows For Red Baron Employee

The video quickly drew support for the worker, with viewers arguing that the prank crossed a line by targeting someone while he was carrying out his job. As reported by Dexerto, commenters defended the employee's reaction, with some criticising social media creators for turning strangers' difficult moments into entertainment.

'The most valid crash out I have ever seen. Nicest man until this punk pushed him over the edge,' one viewer commented. Another wrote: 'It's gonna end real bad for these pranksters. That Red Baron guy is a man under real world pressure.'

The reaction has also fuelled wider criticism of disruptive prank content, particularly when unsuspecting members of the public are filmed for social media.

GoFundMe Surpasses $77K

A GoFundMe campaign titled 'Support a Harassed Red Baron Worker' was launched by Luke Oakenshield following the incident. The fundraiser has now surpassed $77,000 (£57,750) from about 2,400 donations towards its $100,000 (£75,150) target, according to the campaign page.

Oakenshield says the fundraiser is intended to give the worker financial breathing room, particularly if he faces consequences at work following the viral confrontation. The organiser also says he will not receive any of the money personally.

The fundraiser's description states that Oakenshield was initially trying to locate the worker so the money could be delivered directly to him. He says the campaign is intended to help the employee continue supporting his family and maintain financial stability while the situation unfolds.