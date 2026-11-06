Donald Trump launched a furious personal attack against a journalist on an airport runway, branding him disgusting and way out of shape after facing questions regarding campaign travel fatigue.

The aggressive exchange erupted at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on 29 October 2026, when Reuters correspondent Jacob Bogage asked whether the President had cancelled a scheduled Kansas rally because he was sick of travelling.

Interpreting the inquiry as an insinuation concerning his physical condition, Trump erupted in anger, shouting that the journalist was sick to ask such a question before telling him to get in shape and declaring that he looked like hell.

The confrontation unfolded in the critical closing days before Tuesday's midterm elections, arriving shortly before Trump reversed his decision and visited Salina Regional Airport to campaign for incumbent Republican Senator Roger Marshall. He suffered a historic defeat to Democrat Adam Hamilton, marking the first Democratic Senate victory in Kansas since 1932.

Bogage had questioned the cancellation of a Kansas campaign rally. Fox News aired footage the following day, showing the president attacking the journalist's appearance.

Donald Trump Insults Jacob Bogage After Health Question

Bogage asked whether Trump was skipping Kansas because he was 'sick of travelling'. The president responded as though the question concerned his health.

'Oh, you're sick to ask that question. You are sick,' Trump said, according to a transcript of the exchange.

When Bogage identified himself as a Reuters journalist, Trump criticised the news agency before turning to the reporter's appearance. 'Look at this guy. He's way out of shape,' the president said.

Trump argued that Marshall was performing well and did not need another personal visit. He said a telephone rally would allow him to support the Kansas senator while campaigning elsewhere.

'I don't feel I have to go to Kansas,' Trump said. Moments later, he insisted, 'I feel perfect. You are disgusting. Put yourself in shape. You look like hell.'

His answer offered no independent evidence that health concerns had, or had not, influenced the original scheduling decision.

Fox News played the footage on America's Newsroom on 30 October. Presenter Bill Hemmer reacted with 'Whoa', while co-presenter Martha MacCallum also acknowledged the exchange.

The White House's Rapid Response 47 account subsequently circulated Trump's remarks on X, mocking the journalist.

By then, the campaign plans had changed. Trump travelled to Salina Regional Airport on 1 November to campaign for Marshall, after previously saying an in-person appearance was unnecessary. The effort did not prevent an upset. Hamilton defeated Marshall on 3 November.

White House Medical Reports Address Donald Trump's Health Questions

The confrontation renewed attention to Trump's health, a subject of public scrutiny since bruising appeared on his hands and swelling was observed around his ankles.

In July 2025, White House physician Sean Barbabella confirmed that Trump had chronic venous insufficiency, a condition affecting blood flow in the legs. His memorandum said tests found no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease.

A further examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on 26 May 2026 recorded Trump's weight at 238 pounds, up from 224 pounds in April 2025. His resting heart rate was 73 beats per minute.

Barbabella described the president as fit to carry out his duties and noted slight swelling in his lower legs, which had improved since the previous year.

Yet as the administration confronts two years of divided government, the tarmac altercation demonstrates how sensitive the president remains to questions regarding his energy and physical resilience.