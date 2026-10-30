A viral prank that left a Michigan father of four fearing for his job has taken an unexpected turn, with Red Baron publicly signalling its support for the employee and reassuring supporters that he remains with the company.

The frozen pizza brand addressed the controversy on X on Thursday, 29 October, following the employee's emotional confrontation with social media pranksters, which prompted widespread criticism and an extraordinary fundraising response.

The message offered welcome reassurance to viewers who had become concerned about the worker's future after watching him describe his financial difficulties during the encounter.

His employer had already confirmed that he remained a valued member of its team, but the brand's latest response made its position particularly clear.

Red Baron Confirms Michigan Employee Is Still Employed After Viral Prank

In its latest public response, Red Baron sought to reassure supporters about the employee's employment status with a brief but pointed message on X: 'He's still here. He's got a fan club. Including us'.

He’s still here. He’s got a fan club.

Including us. pic.twitter.com/7oppfnDUfx — Red Baron Pizza (@redbaronpizza) October 29, 2026

The post also featured an image carrying the message: 'Employee of the month nominations are closed. You know why'. The response attracted positive reactions from people who had followed the controversy, particularly those concerned that the employee might face repercussions for losing his temper.

It followed an earlier statement from Schwan's Company, the Minnesota-based food manufacturer behind Red Baron. A Schwan's Company spokesperson told The New York Postthat the business had been informed of the August incident and had since reached out to Zerod directly.

The spokesperson added that the company had followed up on his welfare and remained committed to supporting him. 'We are pleased to share that he is doing well and remains a valued member of our team', the representative said.

Red Baron Wins Praise as Customers Rally Behind Pranked Employee

Red Baron's decision to publicly stand by the employee received considerable online support, with several users praising the brand for standing by a member of its workforce rather than distancing itself from the controversy.

One X user wrote, 'Bout time a company had sense enough to embrace the working man. Your product kept me alive in my college days. I shall be revisiting it'. Another declared, 'In this house we eat Red Baron Pizza'.

Some supporters also turned their approval into promises to purchase the brand's products. One user shared a playful variation on a familiar advertising slogan: 'I don't always eat frozen pizza but when I do I prefer Red Baron'. Another posted, 'Picked up 4 of them Patriot Pizzas this afternoon'.

Others focused on the employee himself, with one commenter praising him as an 'American hero' and thanking the company for standing behind him. The reactions reflected how strongly viewers had identified with the employee's frustration and the financial pressures he described.

How the Apple Pay Prank Backfired and Triggered a $450,000 Fundraiser

The incident began when an Instagram content creator approached the Red Baron employee, publicly identified as Walt Z, while he was stocking frozen pizzas at a grocery store. After asking him for the time, the prankster waited for him to take out his phone, then played a sound effect resembling an Apple Pay transaction and pretended to have taken $10 from him.

Walt initially appeared confused before becoming increasingly frustrated as the prankster continued the act. Although the individual eventually explained that it was a joke, the employee made clear that he was not amused. He explained that he was struggling to pay his mortgage while supporting four children.

During the confrontation, he also expressed fears that the incident could cost him his job. 'I'm probably gonna get kicked out of the store because of you!' he told the pranksters.

His distress resonated with viewers, prompting Luke Oakenshield to establish a GoFundMe campaign to support the Michigan father. The fundraiser has collected $450,000 as of this writing from over 9,000 donations as of 29 October.

The organiser subsequently confirmed that he had contacted Walt, who was reportedly overwhelmed by the generosity. His family has requested privacy, while GoFundMe is helping arrange the transfer of the donations.

The incident has also reignited discussions about the consequences of filming unsuspecting workers for online entertainment, particularly when a person's livelihood and financial circumstances are used as part of a viral stunt.