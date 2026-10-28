Elon Musk has reportedly re-followed Shivon Zilis on X, weeks after she said their relationship ended without warning.

The change was reported on Tuesday, 27 October 2026, following an alert from an account monitoring prominent X users. Zilis, who shares four children with Musk, disclosed their separation on 2 October.

The Daily Beast reported the apparent change to Musk's following list, citing an alert from Big Tech Alert. It had previously flagged his apparent unfollow earlier in October. Neither development reveals why Musk made the changes, and the original X activity could not be independently confirmed during this review.

Their relationship had remained largely private for years. Zilis publicly described a breakup, while Musk has offered no verified explanation for the latest reported activity on the account.

Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis's Breakup Statement

On 2 October, Zilis published a personal statement on X describing the sudden end of her relationship with Musk. 'It's hard to go from in love to let go in a week with no warning, but that's just how it is sometimes,' she wrote. The statement offered an unusually candid account of their relationship.

It’s hard to go from in love to let go in a week with no warning, but that’s just how it is sometimes 🤷🏻‍♀️



I feel happy that I got to show Elon how it feels to be deeply understood, nurtured, and peacefully loved with stability and gentleness. Given the tumultuous nature of his… https://t.co/HAOfjxrIig pic.twitter.com/lgL0GVzD2R — Shivon Zilis (@shivon) October 2, 2026

Zilis said she remained grateful for their time together, despite the distress she described. 'I'm hurting, but care deeply about E and will always be cheering for his happiness,' she added. She also said she hoped they could remain 'great friends and coparents', placing their children at the centre of her message.

Her remarks offered no suggestion that a reunion had been agreed. Nor has the reported re-follow been accompanied by a confirmed public statement from either person explaining a change in their relationship status. A social media connection and a romantic reconciliation are different things.

The split had already attracted attention in early October, when an earlier IBTimes UK report examined reactions to Zilis's description of Musk. The latest report concerns the narrower question of whom Musk follows on X.

Elon Musk's Reported Messages With Shivon Zilis

Zilis also shared screenshots which she presented as messages exchanged with Musk on 24 September. The messages appeared to concern a White House state dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping. In the purported exchange, Musk apologised for not inviting her, saying he had not realised he could bring a significant other.

The White House confirmed that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted Xi and Peng Liyuan on 24 September. That establishes the event's date and purpose, but not the authenticity of the private messages. The screenshots remain Zilis's account of an exchange rather than independently verified communications.

The timing of those purported messages helped explain why Zilis described the separation as unexpected. It does not explain Musk's alleged decision to stop following her or his reported change weeks later. Neither the screenshots nor the social media alerts establish what the pair discussed privately after her announcement.

Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis Share Four Children

Musk and Zilis's twins, Strider and Azure, were born in November 2021. They also share Arcadia, born in 2024, and Seldon Lycurgus. Zilis announced Seldon publicly on 28 February 2025, but did not disclose his birth date, according to Reuters.

Their family circumstances were largely kept out of public view until the twins' existence became known in 2022. Zilis has since appeared alongside Musk at public events. Her October statement, however, gave the clearest public account of her hopes for their relationship as co-parents.

Musk has at least 14 publicly known children with four women, according to published accounts. Six were born during his marriage to Justine Musk, including a son who died in infancy. He also shares three children with musician Grimes and one with influencer Ashley St. Clair.

Zilis spoke of hoping for a continuing friendship and co-parenting relationship. Neither has publicly confirmed a reconciliation following the reported re-follow. The latest activity has not established whether they have discussed any change to their private arrangements.