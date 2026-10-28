Former White House press secretary Katie Zacharia raised eyebrows across Washington on Tuesday by declaring that she would gladly reclaim her post at the podium if asked by Donald Trump.

Speaking during an appearance on Newsmax's Finnerty programme on 27 October 2026, the former communications adviser maintained that she did not actively seek a reappointment, yet conceded she would answer the call out of personal loyalty to the president.

The unexpected offer arrived less than two weeks after Zacharia concluded a turbulent five-day tenure, cementing her status as the shortest-serving press secretary in American history following a single 14-minute briefing and national scrutiny over her legal credentials.

Video footage of the broadcast gained rapid traction when commentator Aaron Rupar circulated the exchange on social media platform X on Wednesday, drawing sharp ridicule from detractors who questioned her operational competence and mocked the prospect of an encore.

Reflecting on her abrupt departure, Zacharia insisted Trump treated her with kindness, blamed the Washington political establishment for rejecting outsiders, and argued that a confrontational television interview with Sean Hannity ultimately sealed her fate.

Katie Zacharia Says She Would Return

Zacharia made the remarks on Tuesday in an interview with Rob Finnerty, Newsmax reported. She said she did not necessarily want the job back. 'If the president asked, as he did before, I would take it, Rob,' she said.

She described Trump as having been 'nothing but kind and gracious' throughout her departure, and said she would 'always be an advocate' for his agenda. She hinted at a new opportunity without giving details.

She said she had been working to secure 'positive or at least fair headlines for President Trump' around his midterm rallies, and that she had a meeting with The Wall Street Journal scheduled for her last day. She criticised the paper's recent coverage of the rallies.

Zacharia also endorsed Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo as her successor, calling her 'tough' and 'loyal'.

Axios had reported that Trump considered Bartiromo before hiring Zacharia, but Bartiromo signalled she would decline, according to Newsmax.

Critics Mock Comeback Offer

Political journalist Aaron Rupar shared a clip of the exchange on X on Wednesday, writing that Zacharia 'says that if Trump asks her to be press secretary again, she'll do it'. The post had been viewed about 74,000 times at the time of writing.

Katie Zacharia says that if Trump asks her to be press secretary again, she'll do it pic.twitter.com/Bu2pTYfbIU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 28, 2026

Some replies mocked her offer to return. 'She already proved she's the dumbest person in the world. She doesn't have to do it again,' one user wrote. Another described her as 'dumber than a bag of hair'.

She already proved she’s the dumbest person in the world. She doesn’t have to do it again. — Bluedog (@HereLiesBlueDog) October 28, 2026

The comments echoed the criticism that followed her first and only briefing earlier this month. Time drew a comparison with Anthony Scaramucci, who served 11 days as White House communications director in 2017.

No one wants her, that’s just embarrassing 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Mimi✭💙 (@MimiDC4L) October 28, 2026

Five Days in the Job

Trump announced Zacharia's appointment on 9 October, in what the Associated Press called a surprise choice to succeed Karoline Leavitt, PBS reported. Leavitt stepped down in August after returning from maternity leave and has joined Fox News as a contributor, Time reported.

Zacharia's first briefing, on Tuesday 13 October, lasted about 14 minutes. She took questions from three reporters, all from conservative-leaning or Trump-friendly outlets, and appeared uncomfortable as she gave halting remarks praising the president.

She said she had kept it short so Trump would have time for his own press session, and that staff had not fully briefed her. She held no further briefings, though she travelled with Trump to rallies in Alaska, Arizona and Montana.

Questions also arose over her credentials. Trump called her 'an attorney' in his announcement, and she has described herself as a lawyer. Asked where she passed the bar, she said 'when I moved to China', later saying she had misheard the question, Time reported.

On Fox News, Sean Hannity asked whether she had gone to Pepperdine Law School but had not passed the bar exam. She replied: 'Correct.' Asked whether she regretted not telling the White House, she said, 'Those questions weren't asked.' Trump said she had been hired as a spokesperson, not an attorney, PBS reported.

Days before her exit, she told Fox News: 'I hope to be able to build the trust and confidence of everyone around me.' She would not say when her next briefing would take place.

Trump Urged Her To Reconsider

On 16 October, Trump told reporters he had advised her to think again. 'Honestly, if I were you, I'd reconsider,' he said, according to PBS. He said he had asked her: 'Katie, do you need this? I don't think you need this.'

He said the press had 'brutalised' her and that he wanted her to have 'a good life'. Time reported that he also said she had been treated 'pretty nastily' and 'very unfairly' by the media. A source told the AP the same day that she was 'transitioning out of the role'.

In the Newsmax interview, Zacharia suggested she might still be in the job had she not appeared on Fox programmes shortly before leaving. She said she had been surprised by Hannity's questions about her legal credentials.

'The media does not like outsiders and Washington, D.C., does not like outsiders,' she said, adding that she had not been prepared for the personal pushback.

Before joining the White House, Zacharia was general counsel at the conservative nonprofit Fix California and a communications adviser at Trump Media and Technology Group. She also served as a spokesperson for Kristi Noem when Noem was Homeland Security Secretary.

Zacharia maintained on Newsmax that Washington insiders remain reflexively hostile to non-traditional political appointees.