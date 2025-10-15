Drew Struza, the visionary illustrator behind iconic art posters that defined the cinematic dreams of generations, has died at the age of 78 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

The news was confirmed through an official statement shared on his Instagram page, marking the end of an extraordinary artistic legacy.

To film enthusiasts, Struzan's name is synonymous with movie magic. His unmistakable style—which is vibrant, dramatic, and bold—became the visual language of Hollywood blockbusters.

He had an ability to distil the spirit of a film into a single frame, bringing characters to life through dramatic lighting, expressive faces, and artistic details.

Struzan collaborated with some of the biggest names in cinema, including Steven Spielberg and George Lucas. His work graced the posters of Indiana Jones, ET the Extra-Terrestrial, Back to the Future, The Goonies, The Thing, and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

He also created the artwork for the special edition of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, solidifying his place in pop culture history.

Tributes and Nostalgia Flood on X

News of Struzan's passing quickly sent shockwaves through social media, sparking an outpouring of tributes from fans, filmmakers, and pop culture icons alike. His name and artworks began trending on X as users revisited his most memorable creations.

The official Back to the Future account paid homage by sharing Struzan's artwork for the trilogy, describing his influence on the franchise as 'immeasurable.' In each poster, the late artist was able to combine the film's most iconic elements into a single, unforgettable image.

We are quite sadden to learn of the passing of Drew Struzan. His impact on the @BacktotheFuture franchise is immeasurable. https://t.co/8wXOUrgY6K pic.twitter.com/Y8MKKg8lVN — Back to the Future™ (@BacktotheFuture) October 14, 2025

Content creator and big Star Wars fan Jacob shared the illustrations Struzan's made for the saga. He described the artworks as an essential part of the series' identity. 'Absolutely heartbroken to hear of his passing,' he wrote.

Few movie posters have captivated my imagination in the same way that Drew Struzan’s for Star Wars did.



His artwork for the films (and books within the Expanded Universe) will forever remain integral to the visual identity of this series. Absolutely heartbroken to hear of his… pic.twitter.com/xbD788U9Pb — jacob (@jtimsuggs) October 14, 2025

Meanwhile, a Harry Potter media outlet posted his intricate art for the first installment of the film series.

Drew Struzan has sadly passed away at the age of 78. 🪄



He was best known for creating some of the iconic Harry Potter movie posters. pic.twitter.com/OeydJTZwdy — Harry Potter News (@HPMoviesNews) October 14, 2025

His artwork for The Muppets, The Thing, Hocus Pocus, Big Trouble in Little China, and The Goonies also resurfaced online.

Before his death, Struzan had often shared his works on Instagram, offering nostalgic glimpses into the films and collaborations that shaped his career.

From Album Covers to Big Screen

Born in Oregon in 1947, Struzan's journey began far from Hollywood. He moved to Pasadena, California, in the 1960s to study at the Art Center College of Design.

His first professional work came from designing album covers for artists such as Black Sabbath, Earth, Wind & Fire, Liberace, and the Bee Gees. Rolling Stone rated him one of the finest ever for his cover of Welcome to My Nightmare by Alice Cooper.

By the 1970s, Struzan transitioned into the world of film posters, initially creating designs for low-budget movies before catching the attention of major studios.

His secondary poster for the theatrical re-release of Star Wars marked a turning point in his career. In the 1980s, he was working on an average of ten projects per year, solidifying his position as one of the decade's most in-demand designers.

Struzan stated in an interview from 2021 that he was compelled to make something different. He pointed out that many of the early movie posters resembled classic illustration too closely, giving the impression that it conveyed the entire plot.

'I didn't want to do that. I felt that art was more than just telling the story,' Struzan said. 'I wasn't looking to tell a story. I'm looking to give a person a feeling about something they could hope for.'

In March of this year, a Facebook post from his wife revealed that he was suffering from Alzheimer's disease. It was stated that Struzan was unable to paint or sign items at the time, and that he was unable to enjoy the peaceful retirement he deeply deserved.