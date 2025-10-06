Disney has officially confirmed that Hocus Pocus 3 is brewing and set to cast another spell on fans. The sequel, now in active development and bound for Disney+, follows the runaway success of Hocus Pocus 2, which shattered streaming records in 2022.

Insiders reveal that production talks kicked off in mid-2023 and are still bubbling behind the scenes in 2025. While the project is in its early stages, excitement is already soaring as fans await the long-anticipated return of the Sanderson sisters and their next dose of wicked magic.

Returning Cast: Will the Original Witches Fly Again?

The biggest question surrounding Hocus Pocus 3 centres on its cast. Fans are hoping to see the original trio of witches—Bette Midler as Winifred, Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah, and Kathy Najimy as Mary—return once more to Salem.

Midler has hinted that she would be delighted to reprise her role, joking that Disney should finish the script 'while I'm still breathing'. Parker also confirmed that the cast remains enthusiastic about returning, saying 'we would like to do it,' as reported by People. Najimy, meanwhile, has previously expressed interest but acknowledged that scheduling could be a factor.

Although Disney has not confirmed contracts for the leading actresses, Parker shared that they have been 'having conversations'. The chemistry between the three actresses remains central to the franchise's success, making their return a top priority for both the studio and fans.

Hocus Pocus 3 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

As of October 2025, Disney has not yet announced an official release date for the new installment of Hocus Pocus. The film remains in early development, with script revisions and creative planning still under way. Given this stage of progress, film analysts expect the sequel to debut no earlier than late 2026 or 2027, though Disney has not issued any confirmation.

Fans, however, have already begun speculating that the studio may aim for another Halloween season premiere, which aligns with the franchise's long-standing spooky appeal.

Behind the Scenes: Creative Team and Possible Direction

Director Anne Fletcher, who helmed Hocus Pocus 2, is reportedly set to return for the third instalment, with Jen D'Angelo once again penning the script.

D'Angelo has indicated that early story discussions for Hocus Pocus 3 may explore new characters and expand on the magical world introduced in the previous films, while keeping the tone consistent with the franchise's humour and charm.

In a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly, D'Angelo hinted that a new character known as the 'mother witch' could play a pivotal role. This concept was first teased in Hocus Pocus 2, which featured a younger generation of witches discovering their powers. Fans speculate that the sequel may connect these storylines, introducing a balance between nostalgia and new beginnings.

Fletcher's return ensures continuity in tone and style, keeping the blend of comedy and spooky adventure that made the earlier films beloved by audiences of all ages.

Rumours and Speculation About the Plot

The plot of Hocus Pocus 3 remains under wraps, but rumours have spread rapidly across social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok. The end-credits scene of Hocus Pocus 2 showed a second Black Flame Candle, a key magical object in the series, which has led fans to believe the Sanderson sisters might be resurrected once again.

Some fan theories suggest that new witches could be introduced, potentially linked to the modern-day trio from the second film. Others propose that the story could serve as a 'passing of the broom' moment, blending old and new characters in Salem's supernatural lore.

While Disney has made no official comment on the storyline, the secrecy surrounding the script continues to fuel speculation and excitement.