Dua Lipa has moved swiftly to rebut tabloid claims that she dismissed her European agent, David Levy, after he signed a private industry letter urging Glastonbury organisers to remove pro-Palestine rap trio Kneecap.

In a post on her verified Instagram account, the singer denied the firing claim, criticised the press coverage as false and calculated to 'fuel online division', and said she found it 'deeply troubling' that tragedy was being exploited to sell newspapers.

Her talent agency, William Morris Endeavor (WME), also pushed back, describing the tabloid narrative as 'categorically false' and clarifying Levy's reduced role in her affairs since 2019.

Dua Lipa's Rebuttal: What She Actually Said

Dua Lipa's response arrived on Instagram Stories, her closest direct line to fans, after The Daily Mail on Sunday alleged she had 'made sure through her people' that Levy was no longer working on her music. She rejected the claim and distanced herself from any attempt to weaponise the conflict for clicks.

She did not, in that post, simply defend or attack Levy's actions: she condemned the press framing. Paraphrasing her story, the singer said she did not condone the behaviour attributed to Levy yet found the media's handling 'deliberately inflammatory' and designed for clickbait. Her brief public intervention focused as much on journalistic practice as on personnel.

Agency Line and the Original Tabloid Claim

WME's statement, issued to music titles, flatly denied that the company or Dua Lipa had sacked an agent over political views.

The agency said Levy 'played a role' in Lipa's early career (2016–2019), transitioned to an advisory position after moving out of London, and had not been involved in her day-to-day business for some years.

That clarification matters because the Daily Mail's piece rested on an anonymous 'industry source' who claimed Lipa had effectively removed Levy after learning he was among signatories to a confidential letter to Glastonbury organisers.

Several reputable outlets republished the Mail's account, but the singer's Instagram story and WME's spokesperson directly contradict the notion that a recent dismissal took place.

The Wider Context

This row cannot be separated from the months-long controversy around Kneecap's appearance at Glastonbury. In June, a private, leaked letter, allegedly signed by some 30 industry figures and circulated to festival organisers, sought the band's removal amid accusations about past conduct; the leak was publicised by figures including DJ Toddla T.

Kneecap's set went ahead but prompted investigations and intense debate about artistic expression, safety and where the line lies between political protest and incitement. Police enquiries into aspects of the festival performances were later dropped for lack of evidence, underscoring the legal as well as reputational complexity of the affair.

The significance for Lipa is clear: she is one of a cohort of international artists who have taken a vocal stand on Gaza and Palestine in recent years, and the Daily Mail's initial framing sought to convert internal industry friction into a personal scandal.

Her rebuttal therefore operates on two levels — correcting a factual record about personnel, and contesting what she describes as opportunistic, polarising press coverage.