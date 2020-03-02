Camilla, the duchess of Cornwall refused to be called the Princess of Wales after her wedding to Charles, Prince of Wales, in honour of his former wife Princess Diana who continued to be associated with the title even after her death. At the time, Camilla also made clear that she wouldn't want to be called the Queen when Prince Charles takes the British throne.

According to the traditions of the British royal family, the spouse of the King can be known as "Queen Consort," but Duchess Camilla made it clear during her 2005 wedding to Charles that she doesn't intend to use the title. However, she will be upgraded from Duchess to Princess Consort when Charles ascends as the King.

Clarence House, the official London residence of Prince Charles and Camilla, had issued a statement 15 years ago confirming that the Duchess "intended" to "use the title HRH The Princess Consort". In a fresh statement issued to Daily Star Online last week, a spokesperson for the royal couple clarified: "The intention is for The Duchess to be known as Princess Consort when The Prince accedes to the throne."

Camilla will still officially be Queen Consort by the law, even if she chooses not to use the title.

The clarification comes at a time when Queen Elizabeth II is witnessing a lot of trouble in her royal household. While her son Prince Andrew stepped down from royal duties because of the scandal surrounding his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, her grandson Prince Harry along with wife Meghan Markle announced to step back as senior members of the royal family. Meanwhile, the family has seen the end of two marriages- Peter Phillips with Autumn, and David Linley with Serena.

The outlet further states that Camilla is reportedly believed to want to use the lesser-known Princess Consort title due to the public outcry that continues to surround Diana's death. However, husband Charles still wants her to take the title of Queen Consort.

The speculations that she might have agreed to Charles's wish back in 2018 when Clarence House's official website removed the statement that the 72-year-old would be known as Princess Consort. However, Clarence House clarified that the omission was because the decision made 15 years ago was no longer a popular topic.