Online footage shows a physical altercation between Dutch police officers and a heavily pregnant Palestinian woman at an asylum seeker facility in Zeist, near Amsterdam. The incident, recorded in a narrow corridor, unfolds from a brief standoff into a rapid confrontation between officers and the couple.

The confrontation took place at an asylum seeker facility located in Zeist, a municipality near Amsterdam in the Netherlands. Authorities were originally called to the centre following reports regarding ongoing security concerns.

Initial Confrontation At Dutch Detention Centre

The clip begins with a tense standoff between a group of police officers and two members of the public. A woman, standing alongside a man, appears to be engaged in a discussion with the authorities.

One officer approaches the woman to speak with her directly. Physical force has not yet been deployed.

Seconds later, the situation shifts as another officer enters the immediate frame. This officer is carrying a baton and holding a German Shepherd police dog on a lead.

How The Altercation Turned Physical

Without discussion, the officer with the dog walks directly towards the pregnant woman. One officer seems to grab her tightly by the arm, suddenly yanking her forwards.

Right after that, the officer shoves the woman hard onto the floor. The impact is visible on camera, which makes the man with her react straight away.

Read more Pregnant Woman and Son to Return to Their Home Country After a Week-Long Detention at Dulles Airport, Court Judge Rules Pregnant Woman and Son to Return to Their Home Country After a Week-Long Detention at Dulles Airport, Court Judge Rules

The man, understood to be the woman's husband, rushes forward towards the officer handling the dog. He throws a punch at the officer.

In response, the officer immediately hits back at the civilian. Several other officers stationed nearby rapidly move into the space, and a large melee breaks out in the confined area.

Restraint And Removal Of The Pregnant Woman

A subsequent portion of the clip shows the immediate aftermath of the initial struggle. The pregnant woman appears dazed as she remains on the ground.

Two officers take hold of the woman and proceed to drag her along the floor. They move her further down the corridor while bystanders watch the events unfold.

Simultaneously, the footage captures three other officers restraining the man on the ground. The confrontation continues as authorities secure the perimeter.

Vandalism Complaints And Knife Threat Allegations

Background information regarding the police presence provides context to the response. Online reports claim the officers were originally responding to 'complaints of vandalism'.

Furthermore, there were allegations involving threats made with a knife at the Zeist asylum centre. During standard enquiries into these complaints, police came into contact with the couple.

The individual involved is identified as a 30-year-old Palestinian man. Records show he is facing active deportation proceedings and an entry ban.

It is reported that he is the man visible in the video who attempted to punch the officer. The pregnant woman caught in the struggle has been confirmed as his wife.

A video of a Dutch policeman throwing a heavily pregnant woman to the ground has caused outrage. The woman says police attacked her at a migration centre where authorities had detained her Palestinian husband. pic.twitter.com/TL6ZtF3fNh — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 31, 2026

Post-Incident Statements And Arrest

Following the event, the woman provided statements regarding the timeline of the clash. She stated the physical altercation occurred after she spoke to police at the detention centre where her husband was being detained.

The confrontation sparked debate across platforms after the video gained international attention. Authorities have confirmed the 30-year-old Palestinian man was officially arrested following the conclusion of the melee.

Local officials are reviewing the footage to determine if protocols were followed. The incident continues to generate discussion regarding police conduct.