The upcoming World Cup is bringing millions of international football supporters to the New York region. The influx has driven a sharp increase in advance bookings and unique service enquiries across the local sex industry.

An independent Brooklyn-based escort revealed she charges up to $10,000 (£7,870) for a full day of specialised escort and companionship services. Her schedule is rapidly filling with requests aligning with tournament dates. An estimated 1.2 million visitors are projected to arrive at MetLife Stadium for the tournament, which hosts eight fixtures beginning on 13 June, culminating in the global championship on 19 July.

Why $10,000 Daily Rates Are Attracting Unprecedented Demand

The 31-year-old typically provides foot-worshipping sessions for $800 (£630) per hour. 'I have been getting a lot of new client requests,' she explained. During May, her online advertisements generated triple the usual engagement from foreign visitors, including couples.

'Interestingly, I have gotten a spike in couples requests,' she noted. 'I usually only get one new couple client request per month. I got 25 requests in the last month,' she said.

Although she maintains a steady local clientele, lucrative one-time offers remain persuasive. 'Money is everything and if someone gave the right price for pretty much anything, you'd do it right?' she said. She added: 'If someone came in for the World Cup and it was the right amount of money and it was a service I was interested in doing, of course I would do it.'

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Securing $3,000 Deposits From International Football Tourists

New Jersey escort Spice V has already secured multiple $3,000 (£2,360) deposits from international sports fans. 'June is filling up quickly,' Spice stated, adding: 'There is a high expectation to be readily available once a client arrives. I am in high anticipation.'

Her advanced bookings include two clients travelling from Europe, with one from London. She also confirmed a booking involving a domestic client visiting from Colorado.

How Human Trafficking Threats Trigger Law Enforcement Action

While escorts manage voluntary bookings, law enforcement agencies are preparing for darker illicit activities. Authorities warn that major sporting events consistently attract organised networks exploiting the tourist influx.

'When we think of large-scale events, we often focus on visible threats — terrorism, crowd safety, theft, fraud — and all those are very real concerns. But there's another crime that thrives in these environments — human trafficking,' Montville Police Chief Andrew Caggiano said.

Deploying 1,200 Troopers to Protect Residents and Visitors

To address these concerns, the New Jersey State Police will dispatch 1,200 troopers across various tournament venues. An 11 May 2026 FinCEN release highlighted the risk: 'The 2026 FIFA World Cup is expected to draw millions of foreign and domestic visitors, and individuals visiting or residing near host cities may be vulnerable to sex or labor trafficking by perpetrators seeking to exploit the surge in economic activity,' the agency stated.

Police are ramping up their efforts before the world cup, it's one of the bigger places for human trafficking. This escort already claims she has many foreign clients booked in advance already pic.twitter.com/5XJN1oDaZv — Rob V (@RobV59) May 30, 2026

Testing the Limits of Regional Security Capacities

Attorney General Jennifer Davenport recently addressed state lawmakers regarding security preparations. 'It will be a test of our law enforcement capacities, particularly our ability to stop human trafficking,' Davenport told NJ Spotlight News.

According to the New York Post, authorities plan to monitor digital platforms for evidence of exploitation activity in the lead-up to and during the tournament.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to begin on 13 June, with the final at MetLife Stadium on 19 July. The New Jersey State Police has not issued a public schedule for the deployment of the 1,200 troopers beyond Davenport's statement to lawmakers.