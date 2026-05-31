A US university student has posted on Reddit that their $45,000 (about £36,000) annual scholarship may be revoked after an AI detection tool allegedly flagged their senior thesis as being largely AI-generated. The student says the decision, made in New York, has led to academic suspension proceedings and accusations of misconduct over a 30-page dissertation they insist was written entirely by themselves.

The post, shared in a Reddit advice forum, describes a situation at a private university where automated software reportedly assigned a '98% probability AI-generated' label to the student's final-year thesis.

The student claims this result triggered an academic integrity investigation and a disciplinary hearing that could determine whether they are allowed to continue their studies.

AI detection tools have become increasingly common across universities in the US and UK, used to flag potentially machine-generated or unoriginal work. However, their reliability has been questioned, with educators and students raising concerns about false positives and inconsistent results.

Student Says AI Tool Triggered Academic Fraud Allegation

According to the Reddit post, the student had spent around six months researching and writing the thesis while enrolled at a private university in New York on a merit-based scholarship worth $45,000 (about £36,000) a year.

They say they submitted the work in good faith, expecting it to be assessed in the usual academic review process.

Things changed, they allege, when their academic advisor informed them that an automated plagiarism and AI detection system had flagged the thesis as "98% probability AI-generated". Following that result, the university reportedly launched formal academic misconduct proceedings.

The student says they attended a preliminary hearing where they attempted to defend their work by presenting the Google Docs version history. This, they claim, showed a detailed record of the writing process over several months, including edits, corrections, and revisions that would typically demonstrate human authorship.

However, they allege that the disciplinary board declined to review the evidence presented on their device. Instead, they were told that university policy required reliance on the software's official report, which staff reportedly described as 'highly calibrated and accurate.'

That decision, if accurate, has placed the student in a precarious position. They say the proposed outcome includes a failing grade on the thesis, academic suspension, and the withdrawal of their scholarship.

Losing the funding would leave them facing tuition costs they say they cannot afford, effectively putting their degree and future career plans at risk.

Read more MIT Report Finds That AI Isn't Killing Jobs, It's Reorganizing Them; But Entry-Level Roles Are Taking the Hit MIT Report Finds That AI Isn't Killing Jobs, It's Reorganizing Them; But Entry-Level Roles Are Taking the Hit

Can Universities Strip Off Scholarships Over AI-Generated Work?

Universities can take disciplinary action based on AI detection tools, but they are generally not expected to rely on them alone if the process is to be considered fair or legally sound.

In most US and UK institutions, AI detectors are treated as supporting evidence rather than final proof of wrongdoing. Tools such as Turnitin's AI detection system may flag work as 'likely AI-generated,' but even the companies behind these tools acknowledge they are not fully reliable and can produce false positives, particularly when analysing formal or highly structured academic writing.

Because of this, universities are usually expected to follow due process before making any final decision. This typically means students should be given a fair opportunity to respond to the allegation, access to the evidence being used against them, and the chance to present their own supporting material, such as Google Docs version history, drafts, or notes showing how their work developed over time.

If a university were to rely solely on an AI-generated score without considering additional evidence, that decision could potentially be challenged through internal appeals procedures, and in some cases even through legal action such as claims of breach of contract or unfair disciplinary process.

However, outcomes vary depending on each institution's policies and procedures.

Growing Concerns Over AI Detection Tools

The Reddit post has gained attention over growing concerns in universities about the use of AI detection tools in marking student work. Many institutions argue these systems help protect academic honesty at a time when generative AI is widely available, but critics say the tools are not always accurate and can wrongly flag genuine student writing.

There are also concerns about how transparent these systems are, since students and staff often do not fully understand how the results are calculated.

The student's case has also raised questions about fairness in disciplinary processes, especially when automated results are treated as strong or even decisive evidence. The claim that supporting material like Google Docs edit history was not reviewed has added to discussions about whether universities are relying too heavily on software instead of properly assessing all available proof.

The student is now reportedly exploring possible legal options, including whether they could challenge the university's decision through internal appeals or legal arguments such as breach of contract or unfair procedure.