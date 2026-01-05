As the new year began, a viral social media controversy involving rapper Offset and online personality Celina Powell once again placed Cardi B at the centre of public attention. The episode followed the brief appearance and rapid disappearance of an explicit Instagram video that circulated widely before being removed from the platform.

The clip, which appeared to show Powell in bed with a man alleged to be Offset, prompted intense online speculation and commentary. While the video's authenticity has not been confirmed, its sudden removal fuelled debate about whether any action had been taken by Instagram or by those involved.

Neither Cardi B nor Offset has publicly commented on the video. In the absence of any official response, online discussion has continued largely unchecked.

What Sparked Renewed Attention

On 2 January 2026, Powell shared a short video to her Instagram account. Powell, a social media influencer known for repeatedly inserting herself into celebrity scandals, suggested in captions that the footage showed a recent encounter with Offset. The post quickly gained traction before being deleted within hours.

The video's caption, which appeared dismissive in tone, read: 'Made a tape last night & all u heard was him in the video, lol,' further amplifying speculation among followers. Screenshots and reposted clips continued to circulate on other platforms even after the original post was removed, prompting questions about whether the deletion was voluntary or the result of moderation.

Powell has not publicly explained why the video was taken down. Instagram has also not commented on the matter, and no independent verification of the footage has emerged.

Celina Powell EXPOSED Offset for linking with her last night 😳👀

pic.twitter.com/cZga64hQOn — Slime🐍 (@ItsKingSlime) January 2, 2026

Cardi B's Silence and Recent Public Statements

Despite the viral attention, Cardi B has remained publicly silent about the incident. She has not addressed the video directly on social media or through representatives, a decision that has drawn mixed reactions from fans and entertainment commentators.

Some observers note that her silence contrasts with previous occasions when she has responded swiftly to online controversy, particularly when her personal life has been scrutinised.

Her silence comes against a backdrop of heightened scrutiny of her personal life. In late December 2025, Cardi B responded forcefully to online criticism relating to her relationship with NFL player Stefon Diggs, posting a video on X urging users to stop harassing her over private matters. That episode demonstrated her willingness to engage publicly when she chooses to do so.

Cardi B on live going off on Offset after a NEW LEAKED video of him in bed with Celina Powell😬😬😬😬….. pic.twitter.com/WiVQhcXhCI — WRITE A RAP 🎤 | FAN Account (@WriteARapSis) January 3, 2026

Powell's History with Offset

The latest controversy is not the first time Powell has claimed a connection to Offset. In previous years, she falsely alleged that she was pregnant with his child, a claim that was denied by both Offset and Cardi B and later admitted by Powell to be fabricated, according to TMZ.

Because of this history, entertainment analysts and fans alike have urged caution in assessing the latest allegations. Powell's past behaviour has led many observers to view new claims involving her with scepticism.

Celina Powell must have some fire something because the way man are willing endure a bit of public embarrassment, is beyond me. They KNOW she’ll film. She does it ALL time. — Zeze Millz (@ZezeMillz) January 2, 2026

Fam …didn’t Celina Powell go around lying saying she was pregnant by Offset some years ago?? And he still beat ….AND let her stay the night??? …..AND fell asleep first???!!!



🫡 — ᴇᴍᴀɴɴʏ (@emannymusic) January 3, 2026

Ongoing Speculation

Offset and Cardi B's relationship has long been the subject of public attention. The couple married in 2017 and share children, but have also experienced highly publicised separations and legal disputes. As a result, any claim involving infidelity attracts outsized interest.

The rapid spread of the clip and its disappearance underline how quickly unverified content can dominate online conversation. In the absence of official statements, the story continues to reflect the volatile intersection of celebrity, social media and digital rumour culture.