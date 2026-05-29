A US federal judge has ruled that Anabella Gyasi, a pregnant woman from Ghana, and her four-year-old son can no longer remain detained at Washington Dulles International Airport after spending more than a week in holding conditions that sparked legal challenges and public concern.

US District Judge Leonie Brinkema made it clear during an emergency hearing in Alexandria, Virginia, that Gyasi could not remain at Dulles Airport any longer. According to CNN, the judge told government attorneys that the pregnant woman 'cannot spend tonight at Dulles' and insisted that officials find a way to remove her from the airport holding room before the end of the day. Although the court did not grant Gyasi permission to remain in the United States permanently, the decision effectively ended the conditions under which she and her son had been held since arriving on 19 May.

Medical Trip Turned Into a Lengthy Detention

According to reports, Gyasi had travelled to the US with her son on valid tourist visas, intending to attend a medical appointment in Ohio for treatment related to a congenital condition affecting the child's hands. Instead of continuing their journey, the pair were detained by immigration authorities shortly after arriving at Dulles Airport, leading to a legal battle that culminated in a federal court hearing on Friday.

Gyasi travelled from Ghana with her son to attend a scheduled appointment at Akron Children's Hospital. The child was born with malformed hands and had previously visited the US for evaluation. Doctors had reportedly advised that he was too young for corrective surgery during an earlier visit, prompting the family to return when he was older.

Authorities have detained a pregnant woman and her 4-year-old son at Dulles International Airport for over a week, after the pair arrived from Ghana on a tourist visa seeking medical treatment and were then taken into custody, their lawyers allege. https://t.co/5yVzEwFMzN — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 28, 2026

However, immigration officials detained the pair after Gyasi indicated that she feared returning to Ghana because of alleged persecution connected to her son's disability. Authorities argued that her admission suggested an intention to seek asylum rather than use the tourist visa solely for a temporary visit.

Government lawyers maintained that Gyasi had effectively invalidated her tourist visa by expressing an intention to seek protection in the US. An immigration judge later rejected her asylum claim, leaving deportation as the most likely outcome.

Concerns Over Conditions Inside the Holding Room

The case gained wider attention after the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia alleged that Gyasi and her son were confined in a windowless room containing only basic facilities. Lawyers claimed the pregnant mother was denied adequate food, hygiene access, and medical care during her detention.

Court filings show that Gyasi was hospitalised twice during the detention period. The first visit followed complaints of light-headedness, while a later hospital trip occurred after she experienced vaginal bleeding. Medical staff reportedly linked some of her symptoms to stress and elevated blood pressure.

Her legal team also alleged that she agreed to sign a deportation order after becoming fearful that the detention conditions could harm her unborn child. Attorneys later argued that the decision was made under distress and should not be viewed as voluntary consent.

A federal judge has ordered that a pregnant woman and her 4-year-old son from Ghana cannot spend another night at a Washington, D.C.-area airport where they have been detained for more than a week. https://t.co/nZyLTuH8lV — ABC News (@ABC) May 29, 2026

Government Rejects Allegations of Mistreatment

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The US Department of Homeland Security disputed claims that Gyasi had been mistreated while in custody.

Officials stated that individuals held by Customs and Border Protection receive appropriate food, medical evaluations and access to necessary care. Government attorneys argued that Gyasi had received both medical attention and legal immigration reviews during her stay at the airport.

The agency further maintained that her expedited removal proceedings were lawful because she had stated under oath that she intended to seek asylum upon entering the country.

What Happens Next?

Gyasi's asylum claim has been denied and she and her son are expected to return to Ghana. The scheduled medical appointment at Akron Children's Hospital has not been rescheduled, leaving the child's treatment for his congenital hand condition unresolved.

Judge Brinkema's ruling did not address the broader question of whether the detention conditions at Dulles Airport were lawful. The ACLU of Virginia, which brought the legal challenge, has not confirmed whether it intends to pursue further action over the circumstances of Gyasi's week-long detention.

For Gyasi and her son, the ruling brings an end to more than a week spent in legal limbo at one of America's busiest international airports, closing a chapter that began as a medical journey and evolved into a closely watched immigration dispute.