President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social on 29 May to criticise Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson during Johnson's visit to the Vatican, calling him 'useless' and urging the Pope to take note. 'Someone should explain to the Pope that the Mayor of Chicago is useless, and that Iran cannot have a Nuclear Weapon!,' Trump wrote, signing off as 'President DONALD J. TRUMP.'

Read more 'Tell The Truth!': Pope Leo XIV Rejects Donald Trump's Claim He Supports Nuclear Iran 'Tell The Truth!': Pope Leo XIV Rejects Donald Trump's Claim He Supports Nuclear Iran

Johnson was in Rome leading a 46-person delegation for a private audience with Pope Leo XIV, the Chicago-born pontiff who was meeting with his hometown's mayor for the first time since his election to the papacy. Johnson described the encounter as 'one of the most awe-inspiring and humbling experiences of my life.'washingtontimes

Why the President Criticised Johnson During a Vatican Visit

Trump's post was published as Johnson was attending the multi-faith event in Rome and drew attention for targeting a sitting mayor during a formal Vatican engagement. The message combined a direct attack on Johnson's city leadership with a separate reference to Iranian nuclear policy in a single sentence, with no further elaboration on either point.

The post marks the latest episode in a recurring public feud between Trump and Pope Leo XIV. In April, Trump labelled the pontiff 'WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy' on Truth Social following the pope's public criticism of the Iran conflict. Trump has repeatedly accused Leo of misrepresenting the administration's position on Iranian nuclear weapons. The social media update reflected two of the administration's recurring preoccupations — Democratic city governance and Middle Eastern nuclear policy — deployed simultaneously in a single post directed at an overseas audience.

Johnson Describes 'Awe-Inspiring' Vatican Visit

The private audience lasted nearly an hour, according to ABC7 Chicago, and covered immigration enforcement, US foreign policy, civil rights and Chicago's faith community. Johnson said the pontiff's first question was simply: 'How's Chicago?'

Johnson presented Leo with a key to the city of Chicago and a formal invitation to visit in 2027, citing St John Paul II's 1979 visit and Mass at Grant Park as a model. He also brought gifts from both sides of Chicago's baseball rivalry — the mayor is a Cubs fan, while the pope is a lifelong White Sox supporter. Leo declined to wear a Cubs hat presented to him, joking that he was already wearing one, a reference to his white zucchetto.

In a press briefing after the audience, Johnson called Pope Leo XIV 'a magnificent human' and said he was deeply honoured to attend. Johnson did not publicly respond to Trump's Truth Social post.

It was an honor to share time with a magnificent human, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ylalqZUeSb — Mayor Brandon Johnson (@ChicagosMayor) May 29, 2026

Ongoing Clashes Over Immigration and City Leadership

Johnson has been a consistent critic of the Trump administration over federal immigration enforcement and funding cuts to major cities. His Vatican visit drew additional attention given the existing friction between Trump and the pope — Leo has previously stated he has 'no fear of the Trump administration' and described Trump's Truth Social attacks as 'ironic,' given the platform's name.

Johnson has previously clashed with the Trump administration over federal immigration enforcement policies and funding allocations to Chicago. The White House has not issued any further statement beyond Trump's Truth Social post.